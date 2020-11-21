Happy World Hello Day! November 21 is marked as Hello Day as a way to resolve conflicts by initiating a conversation. Hello is the first thing we utter when we pick up the phone or meet someone. The simple greeting can start great conversations and even help to resolve conflicts. But the idea of this day is to use verbal communication that any show of force. And on this day, what better way to express yourself with some messages and wishes to say a Hello! So on World Hello Day, we bring you a collection of Hello quotes, saying, messages, wishes and images to send everyone and give greetings of the day. We also give you World Hello 2020 day images and HD wallpapers for free download which you can use as messages for the day. Know How to Say Hello in 10 Different Languages.

November 21 began to be marked as World Hello day to stress on the importance of personal communication in preserving peace. The annual event began as a response to the Yom Kippur War. One of the objectives of this day is to say hello to at least 10 people a day. It is also a message to world leaders to use communication and resolve any sort of conflicts. But world politics aside, communication is important, be it with friends, family or to any stranger. So on this day, we bring you Happy Hello Day quotes, images with wishes and greetings to pass on the messages and say a hello!

World-Hello-Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: A “Hello” Can Prove to Be Much More Useful in Solving Conflicts Than a Gun or a Sword. Happy World Hello Day.

World Hello Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Let Us Unlock the Power of Communication in Solving Conflicts on World Hello Day. Happy Hello Day!

World Hello Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: On World Hello Day, Forget the Past and Try to Win Over the Hearts of Your Enemies Through a Friendly Greeting. Happy Hello Day!

World Hello Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Hello Is the Most Powerful Word Against Loneliness. Happy Hello Day

World Hello Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: If You’re Brave Enough to Say Goodbye, Life Will Reward You With a New Hello. - Paulo Coehlo

Happy-Hello-Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing You All Happy Hello Day!

Hello GIFs

You can download the above images, greetings and messages for free and send them to everyone on this observance. These quotes are the perfect way to say a hello and start a conversation. Wishing all our readers, Happy Hello Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).