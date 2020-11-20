What is the first thing you say over a call, no matter which part of the world you are in. The world Hello! It has thus become a conversation starter in the real sense from years ago. And to show the power of this simple greeting, a World Hello Day is observed every year on November 21. Marked in over 180 countries around the world, this day promotes communication to preserve peace and order. The idea is to say Hello and initiate a conversation rather than resorting to armed conflicts. Ahead of this observance, let us look at the date, history, significance and objectives of this occurrence. Know How to Say Hello in 10 Different Languages.

Hello Day Date

World Hello Day is observed every year on October 21. This year will be the 48th annual celebration of this observance.

History and Significance

World Hello Day begun as a response to the conflict between Egypt and Israel in the Fall of 1973. Brian McCormack, a Ph.D. graduate of Arizona State University, and Michael McCormack, a graduate of Harvard University, in response to the Yom Kippur War. They mailed 1,360 letters in seven languages to government leaders worldwide to encourage participation in the first of its observance. And since then over 180 countries are participating every year.

People around the world just use it as an occasion to either start a new conversation with someone or on the larger prospect, express their concern for world peace. Some of the activites could include sending a message to their leaders to use communication as a means rather than force in case of any conflicts. From Intimacy to Communication, Secrets of a Healthy and Successful Relationship Revealed!

Anyone can participate in World Hello Day simply by greeting ten people. It could be a simple greeting of Happy Hello Day! It could be you saying a hi/hello to your friends, family or begin a conversation with a stranger. As a global event, World Hello Day joins local participation in a global expression of peace.

