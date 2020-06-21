Every year, June 21 is celebrated as the summer solstice, also known as June solstice. On this day, Humanists International proposed the celebration of World Humanist Day. World Humanist Day 2020 is a much-needed celebration, especially with the current worldwide happening. World Humanist Day is an observance that promotes Humanism as a philosophical life stance and means to effect change in the world. If you are someone who truly believes that the world can only be won by humanity and love, then the celebration of World Humanist Day is for you. People often bring in this celebration by sharing Happy World Humanist Day wishes and messages, Quotes on humanism as well as World Humanist Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. In this article, we bring you some of the most inspirational World Humanist Day 2020 quotes and HD images. These eight sayings on humanism will restore your faith in humanity and inspire you to bring a positive change in the world. World Humanist Day 2020: Date, History And Significance of the Day That Promotes Humanism.

Humanism is defined as a rationalist outlook or system of thought attaching prime importance to humans. This holiday is a crucial celebration for people who identify themselves as a part of this group. Humanists International is an international non-governmental organization championing secularism, human rights, and equality, motivated by humanist values. On World Humanist Day, people focus on the positive values of humanism and spread awareness on the reasons that more and more people should take efforts and initiative to discuss various social and human issues and crises. The holiday first surfaced during the 1980s when several parts of the American Humanist Association (AHA), began to celebrate it.

The celebration of World Humanist Day is different in different humanist groups. However, the date of this observance was fixed as the June solstice in the 90s. As we prepare to celebrate World Humanist Day, here are some Happy World Humanist Day wishes and messages, Quotes on humanism as well as World Humanist Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family to increase awareness on this way of life.

1. “Human Decency Is Not Derived From Religion. It Precedes It.” ― Christopher Hitchens

2. “I Am a Humanist. I Am for Nice, Easy Balance.” – Meryl Streep

3. “The Four Characteristics of Humanism Are Curiosity, a Free Mind, Belief in Good Taste, and Belief in the Human Race.” - E. M. Forster

4. “The True Humanist Maintains a Just Balance Between Sympathy and Selection.” - Irving Babbitt

5. “Three Key Humanist Virtues Are Courage, Cognition, and Caring – Not Dependence, Ignorance, or Insensitivity to the Needs of Others.” - Paul Kurtz

6. “Humanism Is a Rational Philosophy Informed by Science, Inspired by Art, and Motivated by Compassion.” - American Humanist Association

7. Humanism Is a Philosophy of Joyous Service for the Greater Good of All Humanity, of Application of New Ideas of Scientific Progress for the Benefit of All. - Linus Pauling

8. Humanism Is the Commitment to the Use of Reason in Human Affairs, Applied in the Service of Compassion. - Hans Jürgen Eysenck

World Humanist Day celebrations are usually filled with global events and activities that humanist groups plan to come together and increase awareness of the need for humanism. Having a rational outlook is crucial in order to arrive on a unbiased and logical solution for issues and World Humanist Day aims to increase awareness about the importance of just this. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Humanist Day 2020!

