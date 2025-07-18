World Listening Day is an annual event that is observed every year on July 18 around the globe, organised by the World Listening Project. This annual event is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of listening to the world around us. Listening is one of the most important yet often overlooked skills in communication as it reduces the chances of misunderstandings and confusion. It involves understanding, empathy, attention, and response and is a key to communication as it helps to strengthen trust and connection in personal and professional relationships. World Listening Day 2025 falls on Friday, July 18. National Day of Listening Date After Thanksgiving Day in the US: Know History and Significance of the Day That Encourages People To Be Good Listeners.

World Listening Day 2025 Date

World Listening Day 2025 falls on Friday, July 18.

World Listening Day History

As per historical records, July 18 was chosen as the date for World Listening Day because it is the birthday of the Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer, one of the founders of the Acoustic Ecology movement. The World Soundscape Project, which he directed, is an important organization which has inspired a lot of activity in this field, and his book Soundscape: The Tuning of the World helped to define many of the terms and background behind the acoustic ecology movement.

World Listening Day Significance

World Listening Day is an important event that encourages people to pay attention to their acoustic environment, practice deep listening, and explore how sound shapes our experiences and understanding of the world. Being open to others' ideas can lead to innovation and new ways of thinking. The annual event raises awareness about the benefits of listening as it calms tense situations by making people feel acknowledged and allows for constructive dialogue and problem-solving.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2025 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).