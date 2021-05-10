Birds are wonderful, they are simply enchanting. Birds form an important part of our ecosystem. To celebrate this, every year, people around the globe observe World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) highlighting the need for conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. The day gives us an opportunity to raise awareness of the threats faced by migratory birds. Several organisations and agencies join hands in educating people about the need for saving the species of migratory birds.

When Will World Migratory Bird Day 2021 be Observed?

The World Migratory Bird Day 2021 will be observed on May 8, which falls on Saturday. The WMBD is celebrated twice a year, the second date being October 10.

What is the Theme of World Migratory Bird Day 2021?

The official theme for World Migratory Bird Day 2021 is “Sing, Fly, Soar – Like a Bird!” Every year, the global awareness campaign day has a different theme.

World Migratory Bird Day History and Significance

In 2006, World Migratory Bird Day was initiated by the Secretariat of the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA) and the Secretariat of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). However, the first idea to observe WMBD popped up in the United States in 1993.

The observance of WMBD comes as a ray of hope for migratory birds, as it highlights the need for conservation of migratory birds. The day also calls for the need for international cooperation to conserve them.

