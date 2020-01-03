Dry Days 2020 List For Delhi, Free PDF Download: Check Complete Calendar With Festivals and Dates When Alcohol Is Not for Sale in the Capital City of India

List of Dry Days in 2020 in Delhi (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

One of the important calendars for the year 2020 has to be the Dry Days calendar. And if you think keeping a List of Dry Day Dates of 2020 handy is a bad idea, you should totally have a heart-to-heart conversation with your booze-loving, beer-guzzling friend. We had earlier shared a list of Dry Days 2020 in India list with you and it's time we keep you posted about the list of Dry Days in Delhi in Year 2020 list because the dates differ from state to state. Drinking alcohol and alcoholic beverages during festivals, at parties, and special occasions have been part and parcel of social lives. However, there are Alcohol laws in India, which prohibit the sale of liquor on some specific days, which are called as ‘Dry Days’. And on Dry Days, alcohol is not for sale – yes, there’s a prohibition on the sale of liquor. So, if you are searching for Dry Days Dates in Delhi for the year 2020, then you have landed at the right web page. We at LatestLY bring you the most accurate Dry Day dates 2020, before which you can stock your booze and enjoy on that special occasion. You can also download the list of Dry Days in Delhi 2020 for free in PDF format.

As per Wikipedia, a Dry Day is “a specific day when the sale of alcohol is not permitted.” There are several days in a year when a ‘Dry Day’ is observed. The reasons for the prohibition of the sale of liquor/alcohol on these days are due to religious and nationalist sentiments, among others. Different states have different Dry Day dates. However, there are some days, when there’s a nationwide observance of Dry Day, and the ban on liquor/alcohol/alcoholic beverages is not just limited to a few states. Some of the standard Dry Days observed in India are Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). List of Dry Days of 2020 in India: Check Complete Dry Days Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in India.

Not many people know this, but as per the law, 48 hours before voting (Election Day) is also observed as ‘Dry Days’. Well, Delhi is set for Assembly Elections later this year, and hence the Union Territory of NCR will be following an additional two-day period of Dry days in 2020. Here you can find the dates, days, occasions, and festivals on which Delhi will see Dry Days in New Year 2020. You can well store some alcohol/alcoholic beverages as the sale of liquor/alcohol would be banned on these days.

In January 2020, there will be two dry days, i.e. January 15 (Makar Sankranti) and January 26 (Republic Day). In February, there will be only one such observance each, on February 21 (Maha Shivratri). Holi 2020 on March 10 is not a dry day across India. In a few states, liquor shops will be shut. In April, the Dry Days are on April 2 (Ram Navami), April 6 (Mahavir Jayanti), and April 10 (Good Friday). In May too, there will be three occasions of Dry Days, i.e. on May 1 (Maharashtra Day), May 7 (Maharashtra Day), and May 24 (Eid Ul Fitr). In the second half of the year, the Dry Days will be observed on July 31, August 11, 15, and 30, October 2, 25 and 30, November 14 and 30. The last one will be due to the commemoration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti. There will be no observances of Dry Days in June and September this year. Here’s 2020 Dry Days timetable for Delhiites and it includes everything from days, dates, festivals, events and special occasions of Dry Days in Delhi.

Full List of Dry Days in 2020 in Delhi

January 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 1. January 15 Wednesday Makar Sankranti 2. January 26 Sunday Republic Day February 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 3. February 9 Sunday Guru Ravidass Jayanti 4. February 18 Tuesday Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 5. February 21 Friday Maha Shivratri March 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 1. March 10 Tuesday Holi (It is not a dry day across India. In a few states liquor shops will be shut). April 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 7. April 2 Thursday Ram Navami 8. April 6 Monday Mahavir Jayanti 9. April 10 Friday Good Friday May 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 10. May 7 Thursday Buddha Purnima June 2020 – No Dry Day July 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 11. July 31 Friday Eid al-Adha/Bakrid August 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 12. August 11 Tuesday Janmashtami 13. August 15 Saturday Independence Day 14. August 30 Sunday Muharram September 2020 – No Dry Day October 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 15. October 2 Friday Gandhi Jayanti 16. October 25 Sunday Vijay Dashami/Dussehra November 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 17. November 14 Saturday Deepawali/Diwali 18. November 30 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 2020 – No Dry Day Notes: Election (voting) days are Dry Days too – Dates not announced yet. June, September and December will have no Dry Days.

Well, on paper it might only seem that there are roughly around 15-20 ‘Dry Day’ occasions. However, it isn’t so cool or easy for people who love to indulge in alcohol and alcoholic beverages on such festive occasions. Nonetheless, on Dry Days, only the sale/distribution of alcohol/liquor is banned at wine shops, malls, clubs, restaurants, bars, farmhouse etc. Booze-lovers can well stock their wine, brandy, tequila, whiskey, gin, rum, or pints of beer in advance to enjoy on these ‘Dry Day’ occasions. We wish you a very Happy New Year 2020!

Disclaimer: We, at LatestLY, do not encourage or promote any form of alcohol intake/consumption. The above piece of news is only meant for informative purposes.