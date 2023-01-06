With December comes the time to start planning ahead for the coming year, and that is applicable in many aspects. While some people love a walk down memory lane and search for everything that happened in the previous year, others open up their calendars to check out the dates for all the upcoming festivals in the year with crossed fingers and bated breath, hoping against hope that they don't fall on a weekend. With all this planning, it’s also important to know about all the dry days in the upcoming year to be better prepared while planning events. Dry days fall on the day of a particular event, like a festival or a national holiday, when the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited in malls, liquor shops, pubs, taverns, cafes and hotels. So, to help you prepare better for any events and to avoid any last-minute hassles, LatestLY has compiled a list of all the Dry Days in Bengaluru in 2023 that you can bookmark for future use. Dry Days in India 2023 List: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Across the Country.
Typically, the days of festivals and elections are marked as dry days in most parts of India. Apart from national holidays, there might be many in the list that you need to make a note of to avoid any cancellation of plans. Dry days may be marked during an auspicious festival, election event, national observance or statehood day as per what the regional government decides. So drink responsibly and look at this list of Dry Days in Bengaluru in 2023 so you can plan well for any special event in the coming year.
Dry Days In Bengaluru In January 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|14 January
|Saturday
|Makar Sankranti
|26 January
|Thursday
|Republic Day
|30 January
|Monday
|Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary
Dry Days In Bengaluru In March 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|08 March
|Wednesday
|Holi
|22 March
|Wednesday
|Ugadi
|30 March
|Thursday
|Ram Navami
Dry Days In Bengaluru In April 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|4 April
|Tuesday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|7 April
|Friday
|Good Friday
|14 April
|Friday
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|22 April
|Saturday
|Eid ul-Fitr
Dry Days In Bengaluru In May 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|14 May
|Sunday
|Basava Jayanti
Dry Days In Bengaluru In June 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|29 June
|Thursday
|Ashadi Ekadashi
Dry Days In Bengaluru In July 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|3 July
|Monday
|Guru Purnima
|29 July
|Saturday
|Muharram
Dry Days In Bengaluru In August 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|15 August
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
Dry Days In Bengaluru In September 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|6 September
|Wednesday
|Janmashthami
|19 September
|Tuesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|28 September
|Thursday
|Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad
Dry Days In Bengaluru In October 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|2 October
|Monday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|24 October
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|28 October
|Saturday
|Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
Dry Days In Bengaluru In November 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|01 November
|Wednesday
|Karnataka Rajyotsava
|12 November
|Sunday
|Diwali
|27 November
|Monday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
Dry Days In Bengaluru In December 2023
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|25 December
|Monday
|Christmas
We hope this list helps you plan important events and parties while avoiding the days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited in nearby areas. The struggle of stocking up on alcohol at just the right time is real, and we’ve got you covered in this area.
