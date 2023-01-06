With December comes the time to start planning ahead for the coming year, and that is applicable in many aspects. While some people love a walk down memory lane and search for everything that happened in the previous year, others open up their calendars to check out the dates for all the upcoming festivals in the year with crossed fingers and bated breath, hoping against hope that they don't fall on a weekend. With all this planning, it’s also important to know about all the dry days in the upcoming year to be better prepared while planning events. Dry days fall on the day of a particular event, like a festival or a national holiday, when the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited in malls, liquor shops, pubs, taverns, cafes and hotels. So, to help you prepare better for any events and to avoid any last-minute hassles, LatestLY has compiled a list of all the Dry Days in Bengaluru in 2023 that you can bookmark for future use. Dry Days in India 2023 List: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Across the Country.

Typically, the days of festivals and elections are marked as dry days in most parts of India. Apart from national holidays, there might be many in the list that you need to make a note of to avoid any cancellation of plans. Dry days may be marked during an auspicious festival, election event, national observance or statehood day as per what the regional government decides. So drink responsibly and look at this list of Dry Days in Bengaluru in 2023 so you can plan well for any special event in the coming year.

Dry Days In Bengaluru In January 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 14 January Saturday Makar Sankranti 26 January Thursday Republic Day 30 January Monday Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary

Dry Days In Bengaluru In March 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 08 March Wednesday Holi 22 March Wednesday Ugadi 30 March Thursday Ram Navami

Dry Days In Bengaluru In April 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 4 April Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti 7 April Friday Good Friday 14 April Friday Ambedkar Jayanti 22 April Saturday Eid ul-Fitr

Dry Days In Bengaluru In May 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 14 May Sunday Basava Jayanti

Dry Days In Bengaluru In June 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 29 June Thursday Ashadi Ekadashi

Dry Days In Bengaluru In July 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 3 July Monday Guru Purnima 29 July Saturday Muharram

Dry Days In Bengaluru In August 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 15 August Tuesday Independence Day

Dry Days In Bengaluru In September 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 6 September Wednesday Janmashthami 19 September Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi 28 September Thursday Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad

Dry Days In Bengaluru In October 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 2 October Monday Gandhi Jayanti 24 October Tuesday Dussehra 28 October Saturday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Dry Days In Bengaluru In November 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 01 November Wednesday Karnataka Rajyotsava 12 November Sunday Diwali 27 November Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti

Dry Days In Bengaluru In December 2023

Date Day Festival/Event 25 December Monday Christmas

We hope this list helps you plan important events and parties while avoiding the days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited in nearby areas. The struggle of stocking up on alcohol at just the right time is real, and we’ve got you covered in this area.

