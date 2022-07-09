Sweets are essential for every festival as it is impossible to imagine occasions without some sugary delicacies that soothe both the soul and tongue. Eid al-Adha 2022 is your festival to relish some unique desserts and sweets that are exclusive to this festive day. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid will be observed worldwide on July 10, Sunday. The Islamic festival is one of the two important annual festivals for Muslims after Eid ul-Fitr. It is also known as the 'Feast of Sacrifice' or 'Holiday of Sacrifice'. As the big day inches closer, explore some traditional desserts and sweets to prepare and celebrate Bakrid 2022.

The holier of the two Islamic festivals, Eid al-Adha is also marked as 'Salty Eid' or 'Savoury Eid' because most of the dishes that are prepared on this day are savoury, salty and spicy. However, having something sweet is never a bad option after a big fat meal to give a delectable end to your dinner. Indeed, most festivals never end without a sweet, and you must make Eid fall in that category. Be it sheer khurma, sewaiyan or phirni, make your Eid al-Adha extra sweet with these sugar-dunked desserts and add the authentic flavour to your scrumptious after-meal. Eid al-Adha 2022 Delicious Non Veg Recipes: From Kebda to Chatkara Boti, 5 Tempting Dishes To Enjoy on Bakra Eid

Sheer Khurma

The festival's very own dish is prepared in every household that looks forward to celebrating Eid in the most flavourful and classic style. The vermicelli pudding is the speciality of Eid al-Adha. The celebratory dessert is often topped with dry fruits and dates to add some extra richness and flavour.

Sheer Khurma Recipe Tutorial

Sewaiyan

A creamy bowl of sewaiyan is all you need this Eid al-Adha. The other vermicelli dessert is roasted in ghee and cooked with milk to give a smooth texture. A pinch of saffron can definitely do wonders to this tasty dessert.

Sewaiyan Recipe Tutorial

Shahi Tukda

This royal dessert is a must for your lavish dinner that is very easy to prepare. The sweetness and texture of this dish give a perfect homemade alternative to a desi mithai. It is the classic festive dessert that you must definitely have on Eid.

Shahi Tukda Recipe Tutorial

Kesar Phirni

This sweet dish can be the healthy version of your dessert as it's prepared with some milk, rice and dry fruits. Topped with some saffron, the phirni can be the perfect dessert that's super healthy and delicious. It's a must-have dessert that should be added to your Eid menu.

Kesar Phirni Recipe Tutorial

Mango Falooda with Ice Cream

While you bid goodbye to the most celebrated summer fruit, give yourself a last treat of the season by preparing mango falooda. The chilled sweetened milk, mangoes, falooda sev, nuts, and blossomed basil (sabja seeds) can be the ultimate dessert to serve on Bakrid.

Mango Falooda With Ice-Cream Recipe Tutorial

So, take some inspiration from these amazing dessert recipes and instil some sweetness into your festive day. End your appetizing meal with a sweet note by cooking these scrummy desserts. Happy Eid al-Adha!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2022 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).