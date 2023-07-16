Gatari Amavasya is a traditional festival celebrated in the state of Maharashtra, India. It falls on the Amavasya (new moon day) of the Hindu month of Shravan, which usually occurs between July and August. Gatari Amavasya 2023 will be observed on Monday, July 17. But the day will be celebrated on July 16, Sunday. The term "Gatari" is derived from the Marathi word "Gat," which means "fortnight."

During Gatari Amavasya, which is traditionally associated with indulging in non-vegetarian food before the start of the Shravan fasting period, people in Maharashtra often enjoy a variety of non-vegetarian dishes. As you observe Gatari Amavasya 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of some popular non-vegetarian dishes that are commonly relished during this festival.

Chicken/Mutton Kolhapuri

A spicy and flavourful dish from the Kolhapur region of Maharashtra. It is made with chicken or mutton cooked in a thick, fiery red curry made with a blend of spices and a generous use of red chilli powder.

Malvani Fish Curry

A coastal delicacy from the Malvan region of Maharashtra, this curry is made with fresh fish (such as pomfret or kingfish) cooked in a rich and tangy coconut-based gravy, flavoured with Malvani spices.

Kombdi Vade

It is a traditional and popular Maharashtrian dish consisting of spicy chicken curry served with crispy and fluffy fried bread called vade. The chicken is typically cooked with aromatic spices, coconut, and a touch of tanginess from tamarind. 5 Authentic Maharashtrian Non-Vegetarian Recipes To Put Together a Delicious Meal for Family and Friends (Watch Videos).

Tambda Rassa and Pandhra Rassa

Tambda Rassa refers to a spicy red mutton curry, while Pandhra Rassa is a flavourful white mutton curry. These two curries are often served together and are a speciality of Kolhapur. They are enjoyed with Bhakri (a thick, unleavened bread made from millet or sorghum).

Sukka Chicken/Mutton

This dish features tender pieces of chicken or mutton cooked with a medley of spices, onions, and grated coconut. It is usually dry and has a rich and aromatic flavour.

Bombil Fry

Also known as Bombay Duck Fry, it is a popular seafood dish in Maharashtra. The fish is marinated with spices, coated with semolina (rava), and shallow-fried until crispy. It is typically enjoyed as an appetizer or accompaniment.

These are just a few examples of non-vegetarian dishes that are commonly prepared and relished during Gatari Amavasya in Maharashtra. The specific dishes may vary based on regional preferences and individual choices.

Wishing everyone a Happy Gatari Amavasya 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2023 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).