Gingerbread House Day is a favourite holiday for those who love to spend time with their family. It is celebrated on December 12 every year to make the delicious bread house and come close to your family members. Gingerbread is related to goods that are baked and flavoured with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. To add sweetness to the gingerbread, molasses, sugar and honey are used. To make a gingerbread house, it is very important to make strong biscuits that won't crumble so that your gingerbread house can stand strong. As you prepare a gingerbread house for Gingerbread House Day 2022, we at LatestLY bring you an easy step-by-step recipe to make perfectly soft yet strong cookies that will make your gingerbread house stand strong. Glorious, Mediocre And Gingerbread House Fails, Netizens Share Photos of the Traditional Recipe—And Most Are Pretty!

Get The Recipe Video Here

Boil 150gram honey, 100gram granulated sugar, and 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon and ginger in a saucepan and keep stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and add 2 tablespoon baking soda and stir.

Add 130gram unsalted butter and stir. Further, add 1 egg and stir again.

Add 400-450 grams of sifted flour and knead the dough. Form a ball.

Roll out the dough 5mm thick between two sheets of parchment or silicone mats. Put them in the refrigerator for a maximum of one hour.

Cut out the cookies and transfer them to a baking sheet covered with parchment paper.

Bake for 10 minutes at 350F/175C.

It was believed that gingerbread was first baked in Europe at the end of the 11th century when returning crusaders brought back the custom of spicy bread from the Middle East. Gingerbread figurines date back to the 15th century, and baking human-shaped biscuits were practised in the 16th century. Wishing everyone a Happy Gingerbread House Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2022 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).