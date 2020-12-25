Home sweet home! Christmas celebration is incomplete without the traditional decorations and of course, lots and lots of desserts. Above all, the sweet treat, the gingerbread house is a must, and people love to go creative with the recipe. While Christmas 2020 cookies are a hit, gingerbread houses have surfaced on social media. Netizens have shared pictures of Christmas 2020 gingerbread houses, and most are pretty. The festival day is surely different this year, given the ongoing global health crisis, but nothing can stop festive lovers from making gingerbread houses. In this article, we bring you, glorious, mediocre and not-great-but-it’s-okay gingerbread houses that people have shared. The list also includes gingerbread house recipe fail.

Christmas celebration is low-key much like other festivals this year. Instead of revelling outside, people are encouraged to stay at home and celebrate the festival with joy. Large gatherings are a big no-no. But nothing can stop festive lovers from finding happiness in little things and make the day merrier. The tradition of decorated gingerbread houses historically began in Germany in the early 1800s, and eventually spread across the world. People love to create gingerbread houses, or buy from the nearby stores, adding more spark to the Christmas decorations and menu.

Netizens never fail to share the festive joy on the internet and glimpses of how they are celebrating the day. While making the Christmas classic recipe on your own has a different pleasure, failures can happen as well, and that is okay. From recipe fails to creating beautifully decorated gingerbread houses, netizens celebrate Christmas 2020 with joy.

Check Tweets:

hello MTV & welcome to our gingerbread mansion ✨🎄 pic.twitter.com/52Pb8g07Fu — yaz (@yazthefairy) December 23, 2020

Gingerbread Houses

More impressive baked gingerbread housing typologies that are not SFH. So dope! pic.twitter.com/jtNmAfH4Jr — Amina/is/buggin’/out/🧼👏🏾 (@bambinoir) December 24, 2020

Gingerbread Apartment!

ginger bread houses are cool but gingerbread apartments with a flower shop on the bottom floor? pretty mf rad if you ask me pic.twitter.com/F5ZuVXAYc7 — Andy🍒 (@Drewcherr) December 21, 2020

Oops!

A few wise guys from the local NWS are surveying damage to the gingerbread house caused by a whirlwind of hungry children. High end EF-3 if we were to guess. What do you think? @NWSSanAntonio @NWSNorman @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/EgryzBkPup — Tornado Trackers (@tornadotrackers) December 24, 2020

Zoom Gingerbread House Contest!

Hey y'all! My family had a Zoom Gingerbread House contest to celebrate Christmas. We need y'all to weigh on which one is the best. Vote in the next tweet poll! A-Green Door B- Peppermint Walkway C-Santa's House D-Bird on the Roof pic.twitter.com/096xxpstta — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) December 21, 2020

So Pretty!

The annual ginger bread houses. pic.twitter.com/frjlJEZsbk — Laura (@lauraeedwards) December 23, 2020

Another One

Dinner secured, tiny gingerbread house built & I have enough whiskey to kill a horse so let’s do this go-nowhere-and-be-responsible-for-Christmas thing. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/ldj4OW83sK — Justin (@OnAirJustin) December 24, 2020

Gingerbread Garage!

Ginger bread (houses) house and garage pic.twitter.com/QAzWPEFARm — Swip (@crafton05) December 24, 2020

Traditional Recipe

Home made gingerbread house!!!! pic.twitter.com/6cQt9XOzwb — Eloïse Windthread (@EllyTheDeer) December 24, 2020

LOL

Turns out building ginger bread houses is stupid pic.twitter.com/GCvwSNKpXL — Angie Setzer (@GoddessofGrain) December 23, 2020

Not Great, Not Terrible Gingerbread House

“Ginger bread” houses for the kiddos. *not great, not terrible gif* pic.twitter.com/spLLjgt0cx — Joe Brown, mask wearer, pandemic stopper (@j_brownk9) December 23, 2020

So, did you prepare your Christmas classic gingerbread house or not? No matter how you are celebrating this day, we all, will surely remember this year’s festivals and events. Merry Christmas 2020, everyone!

