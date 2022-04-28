Gujarat Day also known as Gujarat Sthapana Divas or Gujarat Sthapana Din is celebrated as the pivotal event of the formation of the state of Gujarat on the 1st of May every year. Gujarat Day is celebrated with a lot of joy and grandeur. Food is an essential part of the celebrations, and traditional Gujarati dishes and snacks like Khandvi, Basundi, Dal Dhokli etc., are made for the special occasion.

Gujarat Sthapana Divas honours the diverse heritage and deep-rooted culture of the Gujarati people. Their culture embodies kindness. Gujarati cuisine is a mix of sweet and savoury dishes. The cuisine comprises healthy alternatives like Khaman and Khandvi to fast food snacks. Here are some easy traditional recipes from Gujarati Cuisine that you can make at home to celebrate Gujarat day.

5 Delicious Recipes for Gujarat Day 2022

1. Khandvi

Khandvi is a beloved snack all over India. Made with gram flour and yoghurt, these are bite-sized, savoury rolls. They are also a popular breakfast option.

2. Dal Dhokli

A popular traditional dish, it is made with dal or lentils that are formed into a thick sweet and spicy gravy which contains pieces of Dhokli that are made with wheat and chickpea flour. The dish can be eaten either as a snack or a complete meal.

3. Methi Dhebra

This dish is a popular item in winter but is also made for celebrations. Dhebra is made with fenugreek or methi leaves that are combined with bajra flour and can be either made in small poori shapes or regular flatbread shapes.

4. Basundi

It is a traditional sweet dish that is made with sweetened condensed milk and dry fruits; one can customise the sweet dish by adding saffron as well.

5. Sev Tamatar Nu Shaak

It is a famous Gujarati curry, spicy in flavour and made with tomato curry combined with Sev, fried gram flour sticks.

The idea for a separate state of Gujarat was first raised in 1928 in Kumar Magazine. But came into effect after the Bombay Reorganization Act in 1960. There are rallies and processions to celebrate the occasion, and government officials launch new programmes and projects for the state's growth.

