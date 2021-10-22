Karwa Chauth 2021 falls on October 24, Sunday. It is a festival celebrated by Indian women for the longevity of their husbands. They observe a strict fast for the day as they pray for their husbands' good health.

Karwachauth is observed every year in the month of October as per the Gregorian calendar. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the fourth day after Poornima in the Kartika month. The women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise. After the fast, the food consumed is mostly prepared without onion. We, at LatestLY, have brought together some dinner recipes that you can try as you crave a delicious dinner after the day-long fast. Karva Chauth 2021: What is Karwa Chauth Sargi Thali? Items To Include In It and Their Significance.

Badam Sharbat

Finally, after the fast comes to an end, the first thing we all crave is water. Why not add some badam sharbat and treat yourself with a better drink to kill your thirst? Try this amazing and refreshing Badam Sharbat as your open your fast after moonrise.

Aloo Tikki

The whole day, you have been craving for tasty and spicy food, and aloo tikki is the best thing that will come to your rescue as soon as you open your fast. Enjoy this mouth-watering Aloo Tikki till the time your chapatis are getting ready.

Dal Makhani

This creamy urad dal is evergreen for all the Indians. In North India, most people prepare Dal Makhni in advance so as to open their fast at night with some delicious food.

Paneer Bhurji

For all the paneer lovers, how can paneer not be a part of a delicious dinner on Karvachauth? As dal Makhni already is a thicky creamy item, paneer Bhurji would be the best to combine it with.

Kheer

A festival can never end without some dessert. A thick creamy kheer would be the perfect thing to end the day with.

After a day without food and water, all the people observing the fast deserve a feast. Try our recipes for the day as you enjoy the auspicious festival.

Happy KarvaChauth 2021, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).