National Baklava Day is observed every year on November 17. It is a day to celebrate this amazing innovation and the sweet and flaky dish that fills the kitchen with a beautiful aroma. The word Baklava first appeared in English in 1650. The dish is believed to have originated with the Turkic people in Central Asian nations. Today, this dessert is prepared in a variety of ways in different countries. To prepare Baklava, sweet layers of textures and flavour are created between sheets of filo pastry filled with chopped nuts and drizzled with honey syrup. As you observe National Baklava Day 2022, take a look at these interesting facts about this delicious dessert and an easy recipe for preparing the same. From Baklava to Lokma to Kunefe; Here's a List of Turkish Desserts You Must Try.

Origins

Baklava is believed to have first originated in Istanbul in the Topkapi Palace. Since then, different recipes have been made by different dynasties and cultures. Some people believe that it had been started by Assyrians in the 8th century. Anyhow, it is said to have originated from the Ottoman Empire.

Preparation

Baklava is majorly prepared in the Middle East, Egypt, Balkans, Central Asia, South Caucasus, Maghreb, Algeria, Ethiopia and many other places. If you are in any of these places, you must try Baklava or you will surely regret it later.

Variations

The recipe for Baklava is different in every country. In the Greek version of the dessert, 33 filo sheets are made which refer to the 33 years of Jesus Christ. At many places in Greece, it is also prepared with 40 layers as the taste gets better with more sheets.

Baklava Alayi

Though it is not documented, the first preparations of Baklava were believed to have been done by the Sultan of Topkapi, who served this sweet dessert during the 15th day of the holy month of Ramadan in the most celebrated procession known as Baklava Alayi.

Largest Baklava

The weight of the largest Baklava ever made was 513kg. It was made on March 22, 2018, during the Ankara Gastronomy Summit of the year 2018.

Baklava Recipe

Baklava was served only by the rich and royal families and was a dish of Islamic culture. But today, it has crossed all the boundaries of regions and religions and is famous worldwide. Wishing everyone a Happy National Baklava day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).