National Banana Day 2020 Healthy Recipes: Got Ripe Bananas? Here are Genius Ways to Use Them Apart from Putting Them in Your Smoothies

Bananas are not only yum, but they rarely go waste. From pancakes, puddings and cookies, there are several ways you can use banana. Banana bread might come to your head, but you may not have all the ingredients to whip up a full loaf, especially during the lockdown. We have rounded up a few banana recipes that are sure to improve your at-home breakfast or dessert menu. Excited to raid your kitchen? Read on for all the ideas ahead!

Caramelised Banana Oatmeal

Cook a cup of oatmeal in milk. Then heat some coconut oil over medium heat and add honey, cinnamon, and vanilla. Simmer till the mixture is slightly foamy. Now add sliced bananas till each side turn soft. Remove from heat and stir in the bananas into oatmeal for a delicious treat.

Banana Matcha Shake

Place two bananas, one cup almond milk and one one teaspoon matcha powder in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. This drink can be a perfect replacement for your morning coffee.

Creamy Banana Coconut Ice-cream

Add ripe bananas in a blender along with coconut cream, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt. Blend until the banana chunks break. When you get the proper texture, serve it with the choice of your toppings. You can also put in it in the freezer first.

Tropical Acai Bowl

In a blender, combine the pineapple and banana. Then pour the açaí pulp into the blender. Add cold water and start blending at the lowest speed until you gain traction. Then add a tablespoon of lime juice and garnish with the topping of your choice.

Banana and Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Combine half cup peanut butter, two bananas, half cup oats, grated coconut, chia seeds, choco chips and honey in a bowl. Use a fork to mash everything together until you get the desired consistency. Place the mixture in a refrigerator and roll each into one-inch balls.

For a refreshing drink, you can blend bananas and other fruits of your choice to replenish your stores and give you a zest of energy.