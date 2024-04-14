Poila Boishakh 2024 (or Subho Noboborsho 1431) will be observed on Monday, April 15, in India. It is the traditional Bengali New Year, celebrated with great enthusiasm and festivity in the Indian state of West Bengal and the neighbouring country of Bangladesh. Falling on the first day of the Bengali calendar month of Boishakh (usually in mid-April according to the Gregorian calendar), Poila Boishakh marks the beginning of the agricultural season and symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, and cultural heritage. As you observe Poila Boishakh 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of 5 traditional foods you can prepare for the day. From Fish Curry to Sandesh, Mouth-Watering Food Items For a Festive Traditional Feast.

The day is observed with colourful processions, cultural programs, traditional music and dance performances, and feasting on delicious Bengali delicacies. Families gather to exchange greetings, wear new clothes, and visit temples to seek blessings for the year ahead, making Poila Boishakh a time of joy, renewal, and community bonding.

Panta Bhat

A traditional dish enjoyed on Poila Boishakh, Panta Bhat is fermented rice soaked in water and typically served with fried fish, pickles, and green chillies. This refreshing and nutritious dish symbolizes the coming of the new season and is a staple in Bengali households during the celebration.

Panta Bhat Panta Bhat (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Chingri Macher Malai Curry

This classic Bengali dish features prawns cooked in a creamy coconut milk sauce, flavoured with spices like turmeric, cumin, and ginger. Chingri Macher Malai Curry is a luxurious and flavourful addition to the Poila Boishakh feast, showcasing the richness and depth of Bengali cuisine.

Chingri Macher Malai Curry (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bhapa Pitha

Bhapa Pitha is a traditional Bengali steamed rice cake typically made with rice flour, coconut, and jaggery, and sometimes flavoured with cardamom or sesame seeds. It's a popular sweet dish enjoyed during Poila Boishakh, symbolizing prosperity and sweetness for the new year ahead.

Bhapa Pitha (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Shorshe Ilish

Hilsa fish, known as Ilish in Bengali, is a delicacy often enjoyed during Poila Boishakh. Shorshe Ilish is a popular dish where hilsa fish is cooked in a mustard-based gravy flavoured with green chillies, turmeric, and nigella seeds. This aromatic and spicy dish is a favourite among Bengalis and is often served with steamed rice, completing the festive meal with a burst of flavour.

Shorshe Ilish (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mishti Doi

No Bengali celebration is complete without Mishti Doi, a sweetened yoghurt dessert. Made by caramelizing sugar and adding it to boiled milk before fermenting it overnight, Mishti Doi has a creamy texture and a delightful balance of sweetness and tanginess, making it a perfect way to end the Poila Boishakh feast.

Mishti Doi (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Poila Boishakh brings with it a rich tapestry of flavours and traditions, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Bengali culture. From the refreshing simplicity of Panta Bhat to the indulgent sweetness of Mishti Doi, the culinary delights of this auspicious occasion embody the hopes, aspirations, and communal joys shared by Bengalis around the world. As families come together to savour these cherished dishes, Poila Boishakh serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds of heritage and the promise of a prosperous and joyful year ahead.

Wishing everyone a Happy Poila Boishakh 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).