Gatari Amavasya 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, July 17, in Maharashtra. But it will be celebrated on July 16, Sunday. People across the state celebrate the Gatari festival with great enthusiasm and fervour, eat and drink to their heart’s content and have a great time with family and friends. Gatari Amavasya falls on a no-moon night, and people are generally awake to celebrate the special day ahead of Shravan month. On the day of Gatari, people enjoy delicious non-vegetarian food and drinks with their loved ones. Families visit each other's homes to enjoy a feast, making the Maharashtrian festival a memorable one.

Gatari is generally associated with partying and consuming non-veg food accompanied by drinks. Check out these five drool-worthy Gatari special delicacies that you must try during the Gatari Amavasya feast this year. Authentic Maharashtrian Non-Vegetarian Recipes To Put Together a Delicious Meal for Family and Friends (Watch Videos).

This is the list of some non-veg dishes that you must try before Shravan so as to prepare your taste buds for a month with no non-veg food. Enjoy the feasting before the fasting.

Varhadi Chicken

If you are a lover of hot and spicy food, Varhadi Chicken is a must-try for you during Gatari this year. The preparation of this dish takes place in the traditional Vidarbha style. The chicken is prepared in an earthen pot which enhances the flavour of the dish, making the chicken both soft and delicious. Varhadi Chicken is eaten with a ‘bhakri’. WhatsApp Messages, Witty Shayaris in Marathi and SMS To Celebrate the Maharashtrian Festival.

Watch Recipe Here:

Mutton Thali

Mutton Thali is the ultimate indulgence during the Gatari feast, as it comes with Mutton Sukka, Rassa, Kheema, Alani, Bhakari, and rice. This dish is inspired by the Kolhapuri cooking style, with a lot of spices that add to the flavours. The Mutton is soft, succulent and properly cooked, making it a must-try dish for all mutton lovers.

Watch Recipe Here:

Kolambi Bhaat

Kolambi Bhaat, also known as Prawns Pulao, is a popular and widely eaten dish in Maharashtra. The Kolambi bhaat (rice) is made with prawns cooked in rice and coconut milk, traditionally made by people in the coastal region of Maharashtra.

Watch Recipe Here:

Kharda Chicken

Have a palate for hot & zesty food? Kharda Chicken is for you! Kharda Chicken is another must-try dish during Gatari festivities. ‘Kharda’ is a type of Maharashtrian chutney that is made using spicy green chillies and peanuts together. Juicy chicken chunks are cooked in delectable spices, giving a treat to your taste buds.

Watch Recipe Here:

Malwani Prawns Curry

Festivities in Maharashtra are incomplete without prawns on the plate! Malwani Prawns Curry is a mouth-watering dish that is made by cooking prawns in coconut gravy along with the special Malvani Masala, which is famous in the Konkan region. This is a must-try dish for seafood lovers during Gatari 2023 feast.

Watch Recipe Here:

These are some of the must-try dishes to prepare and celebrate the Shravan Amavasya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).