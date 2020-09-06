Breastmilk as we all know forms the basis of human growth. The highly nutritious form of food, is what newborns depend on. However, recently a trend sees bodybuilders drinking breast milk to gain muscles faster. Bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts keep searching for ways to gain muscle fast for skinny guys or ways to build muscle naturally, fast at home. Some even look for muscle gain supplements or diet to gain muscle mass. Muscle building workouts are popular too but drinking breastmilk to do so comes as a shocker! But is it true that breastmilk that is undoubtedly nutritious and healthy helps building muscles? It is seen that bodybuilders use breastmilk as the base liquid in protein shakes, substituting water to gain the bulk and mass alongside lifting weights. Does it work? Let's discuss!

Breast Milk Composition and Benefits

Human breast milk contains 0.8% to 0.9% protein, 4.5% fat, almost 10% carbohydrates, and 0.2% minerals. You can see that breast milk formulations consist of all the nutrients our body needs. Therefore, it is considered a complete meal for infants and muscle/body growth in them. The extremely essential antibodies help the baby fight off viruses and bacteria while boosting the immune system for the future. Babies who are breastfed have a low risk of having asthma or allergies and also have fewer ear infections, respiratory illnesses.

Breastmilk provides babies with heightened resistance to infections and it is also known that babies who are breastfed are less prone to illnesses and hospitalisation. Kids who are given breastmilk are less prone to allergies, lactose intolerance. However, while breast milk is extremely healthy for babies, how much does it help bodybuilders gain muscle mass?

Breast Milk in Bodybuilding to Quickly Gain More Muscle

The idea that perpetrates the trend of drinking breast milk to gain muscles is that it helps babies grow. Most people think that since breast milk works wonders in terms of child growth, it may as well work for adults who want to grow muscles. While it is true that breast milk helps gain muscles and overall growth in infants, it may not work that way for adults. Breast milk is nutrient-dense also have growth hormones. However, they may not work for adults the way they work for babies. Muscle growth occurs when a person takes in more nutritious calories than what they burn, eats sufficient amounts of protein, and performs a well-curated workout specific to enhancing muscles, scientists and trainers say. Moreover, there are no scientific claims that support breastmilk as a 'muscle gaining' supplement to bodybuilders. Therefore while the nutritional value of breast milk is high, it may not help bodybuilders buff up!

Right Way To Gain Muscle Mass

To find out the right way to gain muscle mass we must know how exactly do muscles grow in our body. Once you workout, your body repairs or replaces damaged muscle. This is done by your body naturally, aided by a healthy diet. The cellular process binds muscle fibres together to form new muscle protein strands. So as you can see, you will need both workout and a healthy diet to help build muscles and TBH, there is no shortcut to it. Lifting weight correctly, eating healthy, and ample resting works.

