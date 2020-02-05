Could You Be Lactose Intolerant? 5 Subtle Signs That You Cannot Miss

Cheese (Photo credits: Pixabay)

You are madly in love with butter and cheese but your body simply hates it. In fact, every time you chow down your favourite cheese burst pizza, the subsequent cramps and bloating make you wonder if your stomach is going to explode. If strange symptoms hit you whenever you nosh dairy, it's a sign that your small intestine does not produce enough of the enzyme lactase. Here are a few subtle hints that you could be lactose intolerant.

1. You Exhibit a Variety of Symptoms

Bloating, gas, diarrhoea, pain in the lower abdomen and foul-smelling flatulence are some of the common signs of lactose intolerance. But if all these symptoms are accompanied with nausea or foamy stool, it can be an indication that some other condition is brewing apart from lactose intolerance.

2. The Symptoms Strike Fairly Quickly

If you are lactose intolerant, you may be able to handle some level of lactose in your diet without your body retaliating. However, the severity of symptoms increases depending on the amount of lactose consumed. The symptoms can strike anywhere between 30 minutes to two hours after ingesting lactose.

3. You Recently Suffered From Digestive Troubles

Secondary lactose intolerance is a temporary sensitivity to lactose which occurs from underlying conditions such as gastroenteritis and Crohn's disease. Once the underlying condition is treated, the intestine heals and your ability to digest lactose eventually increases.

4. Certain Dairy Products Hit You Harder Than Others

While you may want to ditch dairy altogether especially if it created an apocalypse in your digestive tract, not all lactose intolerance are created equal. You can experiment with a variety of dairy products and figure out how much lactose you can consume before discomfort sets in. You can probably make certain swaps in your dairy. For instance, goat's milk contains lesser lactose than cow's milk and a few varieties of cheese such as cheddar and Swiss contain smaller amounts of lactose.

5. You Belong To a Specific Ethnic Group

There are two types of lactose intolerance - primary and secondary. While the former involves a dramatic drop in the lactase reserve making dairy products a nightmare, the latter is related to your genetic makeup. It is common among people with Asian, African and Hispanic ancestry.

If you think that you are lactose intolerant, your doctor can confirm your suspicions by a simple lactose intolerance test. But the best way to avoid symptoms associated with lactose intolerance is to steer clear of products that are responsible and take pills containing lactose that will help digest the lactose easily.