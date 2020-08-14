Geneva, August 14: The World Health Organisation on Thursday requested the people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain. It said that no evidence of COVID-19 was seen which may spread by food or packaging. The WHO requested the people after reports arrived that two cities in China found traces of the coronavirus in imported frozen chicken wings from Brazil.

Requesting the people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain, WHO head of emergencies programme Mike Ryan said, as quoted by the Reuters, "People should not fear food, or food packaging or processing or delivery of food. There is no evidence that food or the food chain is participating in the transmission of this virus. And people should feel comfortable and safe." Frozen Chicken Wings Imported From Brazil's Aurora Test Positive For Coronavirus, Says China.

Apart from Ryan, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhov even claimed that less than 10 food packages proved positive for the virus in China. Earlier, reports arrived that a sample of frozen Chinese imported in Shenzhen from Brazil was tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. The positive sample appears to be taken from the surface of Chicken wings. Reports even claimed that Chicken was exported from Aurora Alimentos plant in Brazil's Santa Catarina.

Following this, Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry has sought clarification on the Chinese findings. Even Ecuador’s production minister, Ivan Ontaneda, claimed that the South American country maintains strict protocols. Ontaneda stated that Ecuador cannot be held responsible for what happens to goods after they leave the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).