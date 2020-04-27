COVID-19 May Affect Central Nervous System Causing Loss of Smell and Taste, Say Scientists

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Study has shown that COVID-19 may affect the Central Nervous System causing loss of smell and taste. Scientists of Indian IIT, Jodhpur have explored the neuroinvasive nature of the COVID-19 virus highlighting that loss of smell and taste of infected patients makes their entire Central Nervous System and the underlying structures in the brain more prone to viral infection with devastating effects.

They have attributed the loss of smell or taste to the fact that nose and mouth both are very important entry points of the virus, which then may be slowly making its way to the olfactory bulb using the neurons of the olfactory mucosa. Pregnant During COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How the Novel Coronavirus Can Affect Expectant Mothers and Their Foetuses in Womb.

The paper accepted in ACS Chemical Neuroscience has suggested probable therapeutic strategies that could be adopted to combat it on the basis of understanding the neurological manifestations of the COVID-19.