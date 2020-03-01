Diabetes Cured in Mice Using Converted Human Cells to Produce Insulin! Hopes Rise for People

Diabetes (Photo Credits: Max Pixel)

There are over 400 million people who suffer from Diabetes, either Type 1 or Type 2. However, there is no cure or vaccination available for the disease that doesn't only alter your life but also can turn fatal in some cases. However, just recently scientist managed to cure diabetes in mice, giving all the diabetics around the world hope. For those who do not know diabetes is caused by a lack of insulin that is naturally produced in the body that causes people to consistently monitor the blood sugar levels and, in some cases take insulin injections to remain healthy. Diabetes Mellitus: Include These 5 Foods in Your Diet To Lower Blood Sugar.

But researchers trying to study the condition have found the cure for this disease, however, it currently just works in mice. According to the treatment, stem cells are used to naturally convert into other cells in the body for insulin secretion. This will revolutionise the way the disease is managed manually at present. Diabetes Natural Remedy: How to Use Jamun Seeds to Reduce Blood Sugar Levels.

But how exactly does it work? So this treatment will cause the stem cells to be converted into beta cells. Now, this can help your body secrete insulin. This might eliminate the need to physically take insulin injections. The researchers explain how stem cells are like blank spaces and can turn into different kinds of cells.

“The more off-target cells you get, the less therapeutically relevant cells you have You need about a billion beta cells to cure a person of diabetes. But if a quarter of the cells you make are actually liver cells or other pancreas cells, instead of needing a billion cells, you’ll need 1.25 billion cells. It makes curing the disease 25 percent more difficult", Jeffrey Millman, lead researcher, explains.