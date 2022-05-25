National Senior Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year on the last Wednesday of May. This year, National Senior Health and Fitness Day 2022 will fall on May 25. National senior health and fitness day is the largest health and fitness movement for seniors in the U.S. the common goal is to help senior Americans stay fit and healthy. Various events are organised on this day for the senior citizens keeping in mind their health and wellness. As you celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of 5 super easy tips for senior citizens to stay fit and healthy. Loneliness in Senior Citizens as Bad As Obesity and Smoking, Says New Study

Stay Active

The most important thing to stay fit for all age groups is to stay active. Being active doesn’t always mean that you join a gym or a fitness club, instead, be active at your home, walk around, pick up your meal, your glass or bottle by yourself and move around as much as you can.

Healthy Diet

An ageing body needs maximum nutrients and you can’t always depend on supplements or medicines for the same. Therefore, plan a healthy diet that includes all vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, proteins, fibre etc. Eating junk food is not bad only if you limit your consumption.

Manage Stress

It is very important to manage stress and anxiety levels. The major cause of most health issues today is stress. Therefore, indulge in meditation at least for 10-15 minutes every day to keep yourself away from stress.

Stretch

It is very important to take care of your muscles with increasing age. A stiff body is more prone to injuries as compared to a flexible one. Every time you get up, stretch your muscles especially the joints so that the risk of any kind of injury can be minimalized.

Rest

Rest is a very important aspect of fitness. A body that does not get adequate rest will never be fit and healthy. Therefore, take proper rest. Let your body be at ease every once in a while.

Your age is not determined by the number of years of your birth, but by how well you have maintained yourself. Staying fat or slim is not the true aspect of knowing one’s fitness, rather fitness is defined by how active and cheerful one is.

Wishing everyone Happy National Senior Health and Fitness Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2022 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).