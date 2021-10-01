Blood donation can save so many lives. However, on the other hand, if you do not take care of a few things you can put your health in jeopardy. As we observe National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (India) 2021 today, let us share with you a few things to take special care of before donating blood. For example, It is important that you keep yourself well-hydrated before and after blood donation. More than half of your blood is made up of water and iron and when you donate blood, a large amount is released along with the blood. There is a possibility of you suffering from weakness, early fatigue, headache and dark circles under the eyes. World Blood Donor Day 2021: Know Eligibility, Process and Other FAQs Related to Blood Donation in India.

Important Things To Keep in Mind Before Donating Blood

To donate blood, you must be between 18 years and 65 years old and weigh 45 kg. If this is not the case, the person donating blood may feel dizzy along with weakness. The second and most important condition of blood donation is that the person has not smoked 2 hours before donating blood and has not consumed alcohol for about 24 hours before. One should not starve before donating blood. It is important to eat something before donating blood, along with this, it is also necessary to take full sleep for 8 hours before donating blood. Before donating blood, the blood pressure & hemoglobin of the person should be tested. The blood donor must have a hemoglobin count of up to 12.5g/dL. After donating blood, it is necessary for the person to lie down comfortably for about 10 minutes. At the same time, one should leave after a doctor's check-up. Apart from this, any kind of healthy fluid should be consumed after donating blood. In such cases, people think it is best to drink fruit juice.

Experts say that before blood donation, the iron deficiency must be checked. Iron is important for your body and is used to make hemoglobin, which, in turn, carries oxygen from your lungs to the rest of your body.

