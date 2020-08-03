National Watermelon Day is annually celebrated on August 3 in the United States of America. This event is simply observed to enjoy watermelon which is a perfect summer retreat as it not only tastes good but also prevents dehydration. Watermelons consist of a juicy, sweet interior flesh ranging from deep red to pink. Even the seeds of watermelons are edible and healthy. On the occasion of National Watermelon Day 2020 (US), we will share with you five health benefits of this nutritious fruit, which include improving heart health to reducing muscle soreness. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Watermelon to Lose Weight.

Watermelon is considered to be an age-old fruit, as people have been enjoying this juicy fruit since Ancient Egypt times. It’s said that watermelon cultivation began in the Nile Valley as early as the second millennium B.C. and its seeds were even found in King Tut’s tomb. On National Watermelon Day, you can explore different types of watermelons as there are 1200 varieties around the world. As per the NutritionData, 154 g of watermelon consists of only 46 calories which comprise of vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, magnesium and vitamin B1, B5 and B6. This fruit is also high in carotenoids, including beta-carotene and lycopene.

Health Benefits of Watermelon

1. Improve Heart Health - Watermelon consists of potassium which helps reduce blood pressure level, this, in turn, improves heart health.

2. May Prevent Cancer - As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, the presence of lycopene in watermelon lowers the risk of some types of cancer.

3. Reduce Muscle Soreness - Watermelon contains citrulline, an amino acid which helps reduce muscle soreness.

4. Smooth Digestion - The fibre and high water content of watermelon smoothen up the bowel movement and thereby improves digestion.

5. Good For Skin - Watermelons consist of two important micronutrients vitamin A and vitamin C which helps improve skin health. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen that keeps skin supple, while vitamin A can repair skin cells.

The best part about watermelon is that is low in calories and contains 92 per cent water. This means you can enjoy this fruit guilt-free in any quantity. On National Watermelon Day 2020, eat watermelon by making a fruit salad or try out some unique frozen watermelon dessert.

