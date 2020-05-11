New York to Investigate over 85 Cases of Children with Rare Inflammatory Condition Having Symptoms like Kawasaki Disease and Toxic Shock Syndrome; Know More About its Link to COVID-19

New York to Investigate over 85 Cases of Children with Rare Inflammatory Condition (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Pic used for representational purposes only

With more research and analysis on the cause, spread and treatment of COVID-19, new information unfolds almost every day. Just recently, around 85 cases of a rare pediatric Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome has been believed to be linked to COVID-19. New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo's recent press briefing revealed that three young children have died from the illness. He revealed that this has mostly been affecting toddlers and elementary school-age children and that while its link with COVID-19 isn't confirmed yet, "This is an issue that people need to be aware of", Cuomo said. Kawasaki Disease is Mysteriously Getting Many Children Sick in the UK and US, Could it Be Linked to The Novel Coronavirus?

In Delaware as well, the new condition, affecting the children is said to maybe have a connection to COVID-19. As per the Delaware public, Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome may have links with COVID-19. Doctors have said that it is extremely rare, but there may be a possibility. They said that the symptoms may include abdominal issues and cardiac dysfunction. It could also lead to coronary aneurysms in children.

Rare Inflammatory Condition Having Symptoms like Kawasaki Disease and Toxic Shock Syndrome And Its Link With COVID-19

The rare pediatric syndrome believed to be linked to COVID-19 and it is said to have symptoms like Kawasaki Disease and Toxic Shock Syndrome. The serious inflammatory disease called 'Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is said to be associated with COVID-19. However, there is no evidence to support the notion that the novel coronavirus causes the syndrome but a lot of cases have seen children, with Kawasaki disease also carrying the coronavirus. The British doctors describe eight cases observed in London said it could be "a new phenomenon" affecting previously-asymptomatic children with the coronavirus "manifesting as a hyperinflammatory syndrome", as per an article published this week in the medical journal The Lancet.

Cuomo had, on Friday, disclosed the death of a 5-year old has been linked to the coronavirus and the paediatric syndrome that exhibits symptoms like that of toxic shock and Kawasaki disease. The New York State Department of Health is investigating several cases of the severe illness and deaths in children.