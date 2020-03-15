Should You Eat Healthy Breakfast Before Workout? Foods to Be Eaten Prior to Exercise to Fuel Up Your Body

Foods to Be Eaten Before Exercise (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The intensity level of a workout does play an important role in achieving the transformation goal, however, more than that the food eaten throughout the day is very crucial. Considering the busy metro lifestyle, most people prefer to workout in the morning. Majority of them are confused like what they should eat pre-workout and post-workout. Especially, when it comes to the morning workout, things become more confusing for many individuals, like whether breakfast should be eaten before or after exercise and many other things. In the below article, we will discuss these topics in depth. Does Working Out Empty Stomach Help in Weight Loss? Benefits of Exercising Without Eating.

Should You Have Breakfast Before Workout?

The meal which is eaten before the workout session, irrespective of whether it is done in morning or evening, it all depends upon the intensity of the exercise. Say, for example, if you are planning to do an intense leg workout, then your body should be fueled up with proper food. However, when it comes to the morning session, it is more important to eat a meal rich in complex carb and protein. Carbs or Proteins: What Should You Eat Before an Intense Workout?

The main source of energy during an intense workout is glycogen reserve stored in skeletal muscle and liver. This need to be refilled at regular interval as it keeps on depleting and it is very limited. Carbohydrates are the best source to refill the glycogen reserve. Carbs also provide the body with anaerobic-ATP (Adenosine-Triphosphate) which is very important for activities like weightlifting, sprinting where instant energy is needed. As the intensity of the exercise increases, the body starts using carbohydrates for energy. When the glycogen level is fully depleted, the body starts using stored fat, that is aerobic-glycolysis, it might yield more ATP, but at the very slow interval, which can be used for activities like running, cycling, etc. Therefore, before going out for a workout in the morning make sure you have a light breakfast at least one hour prior to workout. Best Protein Supplements for Beginners: Guidelines to Follow Before Selecting the Correct Whey Protein Powder.

Foods to Be Eaten Before Workout

Now, most people will say, that they run out of time in the morning and it will be difficult for them to prepare breakfast and have it one hour prior. Well, the answer to this is quite simple, you have to wake up a bit early and put in that extra effort to prepare that small meal. Also, it is recommended to have a very light breakfast, that is easily digestible and good enough to keep you full for hours. These food items or meal should be a combination of carbohydrate, fibre and protein.

The easy meal before a workout could be as follows:

1. Peanut Butter Spread With Two Slices of Whole Wheat Bread

2. Boiled Sweet Potato

3. Oats cooked in cow milk

4. Whole Wheat Bread Vegetable Sandwich

5. Lentil Soup

6. Two full eggs in any form eaten along with two slices of whole-wheat bread.

The above food items shouldn't take much of your time and they can easily be eaten without causing any delay to your routine. It is also important, to have quick food like a banana, dates or a cup of black coffee just before kicking off your workout session. This will help you perform better and lift more weights during the workout. Post-workout, protein should be taken for muscle repair and development for better hypertrophy. If you train vigorously then every day you should take 1.8 g-2 g of protein per kg of your bodyweight and 7g -10 g of carbohydrates per kg of bodyweight. It must be noted that food rich in long chain-triglycerides and refined sugar should be avoided during peak training phase as it can hamper the result as well as the performance level.