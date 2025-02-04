Jagtik Surya Namaskar Din, also known as Surya Namaskar Day or Global Surya Namaskar Day, observed on Ratha Saptami is a day dedicated to the practice of Surya Namaskar, a set of 12 yoga postures traditionally performed to honour the sun. This day encourages individuals worldwide to participate in this ancient practice, which is known for its numerous physical and mental health benefits. Surya Namaskar, often referred to as Sun Salutation, helps improve flexibility, strength, and circulation while promoting mindfulness, balance, and energy. Surya Namaskar Day 2025 is on February 4, coinciding with the festival of Ratha Saptami.

Surya Namaskar Day aims to spread awareness about the importance of yoga and its positive impact on overall wellbeing. As a global event, it invites people from all cultures and backgrounds to join in practicing Surya Namaskar, fostering unity and holistic health. Schools, yoga centres, and communities often organise group sessions to promote the benefits of this practice. Jagtik Surya Namaskar Din serves as a reminder of the power of yoga in maintaining a healthy mind and body. Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is a series of 12 yoga postures that flow together in a sequence. As you observe Suryanamaskar Day 2025, here's the detailed guide to Sun Salutation, Surya Namaskar names, steps and asanas to perform the yoga sequence for your overall wellbeing. Life-Changing Health Benefits Of Sun Salutations, Watch Video for Steps.

Watch Video of Surya Namaskar Steps For Beginners:

1. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose): Stand tall with your feet together and hands in a prayer position at the heart centre. Focus on your breath, grounding yourself.

2. Hastauttanasana (Raised Arms Pose): Inhale and raise your arms above your head, arching your back gently and stretching upward. Keep your arms close to your ears.

3. Hasta Padasana (Hand to Foot Pose): Exhale and fold forward, bringing your palms or fingers to the floor beside your feet. Keep your legs straight or slightly bent for flexibility.

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose): Inhale and step your right foot back, keeping your left foot between your hands. Look up and open your chest.

5. Dandasana (Plank Pose): Exhale and step both feet back to form a straight line with your body, balancing on your toes and hands.

6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Salute with Eight Limbs): Lower your knees, chest, and chin to the floor, keeping your hips raised.

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Inhale, slide forward, and raise your chest with your elbows bent, arching your back.

8. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose): Exhale, lift your hips towards the ceiling, forming an inverted "V."

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose): Inhale, bring your right foot forward between your hands, and look up.

10. Hasta Padasana (Hand to Foot Pose): Exhale and bring your left foot forward, folding your body over your legs.

11. Hastauttanasana (Raised Arms Pose): Inhale and lift your arms up, stretching your body upward.

12. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose): Exhale and return to the starting position with your hands in prayer.

Surya Namaskar is a powerful practice that not only strengthens and tones the body but also calms the mind and enhances overall wellbeing. By performing each posture mindfully and with proper alignment, you can experience improved flexibility, circulation, and energy flow. With regular practice, Surya Namaskar helps build a strong foundation for a healthy body and a peaceful mind, making it an excellent addition to any yoga routine. Whether you're a beginner or experienced practitioner, mastering the flow of Surya Namaskar will bring harmony to both your physical and mental health.

