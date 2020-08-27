You may have heard many people say that they don't like their car windows rolled up because they feel claustrophobic. These are people who have Claustrophobia. This type of phobia is usually characterised by an irrational fear of confined spaces. Claustrobhics usually refrain from being in a confined space that may trigger a sort of fear in their minds. There are many reasons people suffer from claustrophobia and it may cause them to avoid even the most common places like lifts, tunnels, tube trains, flights, etc. These fears are usually managed by avoiding the triggers of phobia. Claustrophobia may result in symptoms ranging from mild anxiety to even a panic attack. Let's discuss some of the most common triggers, symptoms and causes of claustrophobia.
Triggers of Claustrophobia
There may be more than one triggers of claustrophobia and they may have different effects on different people. Here are some of the common triggers of claustrophobia:
- lifts
- tunnels
- flights
- public toilets
- cars
- trial rooms
- any small room
Symptoms of Claustrophobia
- Panic attacks, fear, distress
- Anxiety
- Sweating
- Shiver
- hot flushes or chills
- Difficulty in breathing
- Tachycardia
- chest pain
- headaches and dizziness
- numbness or pins and needles
- dry mouth
- ringing in your ears
- disorientated
- fear of losing control
- fear of dying
Causes of Claustrophobia
- Childhood traumatic event for example:
- Being kept in confined space
- bullying
- had a parent with claustrophobia
unpleasant turbulence
The most common experience is a feeling or fear of losing control. Most people with a phobia are fully aware that they have one. Many people live with claustrophobia without having it formally diagnosed and take great care to avoid confined spaces. But getting help from a GP and a specialist with expertise in behavioural therapy, such as a psychologist, can often be beneficial.
