You may have heard many people say that they don't like their car windows rolled up because they feel claustrophobic. These are people who have Claustrophobia. This type of phobia is usually characterised by an irrational fear of confined spaces. Claustrobhics usually refrain from being in a confined space that may trigger a sort of fear in their minds. There are many reasons people suffer from claustrophobia and it may cause them to avoid even the most common places like lifts, tunnels, tube trains, flights, etc. These fears are usually managed by avoiding the triggers of phobia. Claustrophobia may result in symptoms ranging from mild anxiety to even a panic attack. Let's discuss some of the most common triggers, symptoms and causes of claustrophobia.

Triggers of Claustrophobia

There may be more than one triggers of claustrophobia and they may have different effects on different people. Here are some of the common triggers of claustrophobia:

lifts

tunnels

flights

public toilets

cars

trial rooms

any small room

Symptoms of Claustrophobia

Panic attacks, fear, distress

Anxiety

Sweating

Shiver

hot flushes or chills

Difficulty in breathing

Tachycardia

chest pain

headaches and dizziness

numbness or pins and needles

dry mouth

ringing in your ears

disorientated

fear of losing control

fear of dying

Causes of Claustrophobia

Childhood traumatic event for example:

Being kept in confined space

bullying

had a parent with claustrophobia unpleasant turbulence

The most common experience is a feeling or fear of losing control. Most people with a phobia are fully aware that they have one. Many people live with claustrophobia without having it formally diagnosed and take great care to avoid confined spaces. But getting help from a GP and a specialist with expertise in behavioural therapy, such as a psychologist, can often be beneficial.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).