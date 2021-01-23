Dubbed as the "Wonder drug" for COVID-19, Oxford University researchers are planning the first, large-high-quality trial of a cheap drug, also known as Ivermectin claiming that it can help in "dramatically reducing Covid-19 deaths in the developing world", as per The Times. The trials may soon begin as it is being touted as an "inexpensive treatment" that may have the potential to curb COVID deaths and make treatment easier. Principle trials are on its way for treatments that could be used at home soon after symptoms appear.

The trials may help researchers find out if the medicine can an impact during the earliest stages of the disease, preventing severe illness, as per the Times. The next batch of medicines will reportedly include ivermectin which has been used to treat livestock and people infested with parasitic worms BUT now it may be the "wonder drug" experts have been looking for to help reduce COVID19 related deaths. However, more analysis is required.

What is Ivermectin, Included in The 'Wonder Drug'?

Ivermectin is said to be a common medication used for a long time to treat many types of parasite infestations. Right from head lice, scabies, river blindness to strongyloidiasis, trichuriasis, ascariasis, and lymphatic filariasis, this oral and topical medicine is said tobe used for external infestations.

Ivermectin medicine is an inexpensive and safe drug that is used for the treatment of intestinational parasites and scabies. In India, however, last year the Union Health Ministry had decided not to include ivermectin medicine (antiparasitic drug) in the National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 for the treatment of virus-infected patients. The move came after the Central government's National Task Force for COVID-19 and the health ministry's Joint Monitoring Group (JGM) chaired a meeting to discuss if the anti-parasitic drug should be included in the national treatment guidelines or not.

Last year, the Central government of India had recommended the use of--remdesivir under "investigational therapies" only for restricted emergency use in moderate COVID-19 cases. Amongst other investigational drugs many countries have been assessing the ability of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which was also called "wonder drug" to treat coronavirus patients but many experts have even warned against its use.

