World Prematurity Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 17. This annual observance revolves around raising awareness about preterm birth, and the journey that parents and families go through as well as the ways to care for premature babies. World Prematurity Day celebrations were initiated by European parent organizations in 2008 and slowly spread worldwide. As we prepare to celebrate World Prematurity Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, World Prematurity Day 2022 theme, and more. World Infertility Awareness Month 2022: What Are the Possible Causes of Infertility? Everything You Need to Know About This Important Event.

When is World Prematurity Day?

World Prematurity Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 17. The first World Prematurity Day was celebrated on November 17, 2011, and the entire month of November is known as Prematurity Awareness Month.

World Prematurity Day 2022 Theme

Every year, to mark World Prematurity Day, there is a dedicated theme that helps set the tone and communication for the year. The World Prematurity Day 2022 theme is A parent’s embrace: a powerful therapy. Enable skin-to-skin contact from the moment of birth. This is a key theme, as it revolves around the practice of allowing parents to spend quality time with their preemies, even if they are in the NICU.

World Prematurity Day Significance

Having a premature baby is one of the most difficult things that people experience. From the fear associated with early births to the health issues and separation anxiety that come, there are various issues that parents and kids go through. There are various practices that do help preterm babies to get healthier faster and the celebration of World Prematurity Day helps raise awareness about these practices and reduces the fear and ambiguity around this topic. We hope that this World Prematurity Day, you do your bit to educate yourself on the topic. Happy World Prematurity Day 2022!

