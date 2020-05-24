New 5-Minute Eid 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic & Indian Mehendi Pattern Images and Videos to Take Inspiration from For Your Traditional Eid al-Fitr Look!

New 5-Minute Eid 2020 Mehndi Designs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eid Mubarak to one and all! The month of Ramadan is ending with the Eid moon sighting and as the Eid ka chand is shown, celebratory preparations will begin. It also means looking your traditional best on this day. Along with the salwar kameez ladies, you might want to try out some latest mehndi designs as well! If you are looking for some inspiration, we have your back with amazing Arabic and Indian mehndi pattern images and videos. All the people, especially from the Muslim community will begin the preparation for Eid prayers, clothes, feast etc. However, mehndi is also an essential part of the preparation of Eid as it is considered auspicious. Women dress up for Eid and applying mehndi on their hands and feet, to make the celebration of Eid even more beautiful. This Eid you can beautify your hands with beautiful mehndi designs.

You can choose from full hand mehndi design to minimal if you like. Some people also like the bracelet style Mehendi design to go with their look! While there are several types of mehendi, but Arabic, Indian and Pakistani Mehendi designs are loved the most.

Check Out Latest Mehendi Designs for Eid:

Beautiful

Intricate Mehendi Design

Easy Mehendi Tutorial Video

Full Hand Back Mehendi Design

Vine Mehendi Design

Minimal Palm Mehendi Design

Semi-Full Hand Design

Minimal Back Hand Design

Beautiful Mehendi Design For Fingers

Feet Mehendi Design

Eid 2020 may be celebrated a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can always stay connected with your loved ones via social media. Keep it virtual this year. Stay at home and celebrate well. Try not to call a person home for getting Mehendi on your hands or feet because it will put your and the person's life in jeopardy.