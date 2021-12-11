Are you wondering what a Rainbow Kiss is? Well, it is quite far away from what it sounds like. If you are tired of French kissing or deep smooch you would try this new trendy kiss that might be a little bit on the gross side for people who do not get this kink. If you are looking to try something different and new in your life and wish to make your kiss a little more interesting, allow us to tell you how you can try something new in your life by leaving your old kissing methods. Maybe you are familiar with this. Let's discuss Rainbow Kiss and which is related to the *brace yourselves* menstrual cycle of women. Interesting enough isn't it! What Is a Rainbow Kiss? Know Meaning of This Gross X-rated Kissing Style, How It Is Performed and Its Relation With Menstruation.

What is Rainbow Kiss? Is It Safe?

Probably hearing about Rainbow Kiss might make you very curious to know more about it. Let's discuss the meaning of this X-rated kissing style. The kiss takes place between a man and a woman during the female partner's menstruation period. A rainbow kiss happens when a man goes down on a woman during periods and during the 69 position, the woman gives a blow job to the partner as well.

Now, once the woman's mouth is filled with man's sperms and the man's mouth is filled with the menstruation blood, the couple then kisses. As the male partner ejaculates in the female's mouth and simultaneously has period blood in his mouth, they kiss in a way that mixes the menstrual blood with the semen.

By this process a rainbow is formed in their mouth, hence this kiss is called 'Rainbow Kiss'. However, it is important to keep in mind that Semen and period blood can carry lots of different infectious elements, such as HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).