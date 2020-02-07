Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Wedding Date Announced, to Get Married at The Chapel Royal

UK Princess Beatrice and Italian Property Tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. (Photo Credits: The Royal Family Twitter)

HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will get married on May 29, 2020. The wedding will be held at The Chapel Royal in St. James' Palace. The wedding will be followed by a private reception by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. Prince William and Kate Middleton also held their wedding reception at Buckingham Palace following their royal wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Beatrice and Mozzi had announced their engagement in September prior to which they were together for 11 months. They celebrated the occasion with a star-studded party in London in December. Guests at the event included several celebrity pals, the bride-to-be's mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie while, Beatrice's father Prince Andrew was absent from the event. Speculations about their romance began in November 2018 following reports about the duo being together started doing rounds.

The announcement comes amidst reports of the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew's friendship with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. However, it is believed that her father will walk her down the aisle. Her sister Eugenie will also play a role in the wedding. According to reports, Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice's family. While they were introduced to each other only in the recent past, they knew each other for years and hence did not need a formal introduction from parents.

31-year-old Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York. Edoardo known as 'Edo is an Italian property developer. Many Royal weddings have taken place in the Chapel, including that of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg on February 10, 1840. In 1893, the then Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck were married in the Chapel.