Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves her fans and often keeps them updated about her whereabouts via social media. Be it sweating it out with hubby Nick Jonas, sharing her thoughts on women empowerment to even posting pics of her doggies, PC is addicted to Instagram. Having said that, recently, Priyanka took to her IG and teased fans with a stylish picture of herself. In the photo, we can see the actress in a stunning flashy yellow outfit sitting near her work station and being soaked in the sunlight. PeeCee also had her makeup game on in the picture. Priyanka Chopra Birthday: 5 Movies Made Better With Her Spunk.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned them as, "Day at the office." Elaborating on her beauty, the diva shined in the sunlight and we love,d it. From her perfectly done brows, contoured cheeks to the superb lip shade, Chopra served a gorgeous face and how. Just how impressed we are even Nick Jonas was all hearts and left a lovely comment on Priyanka's latest set to work-selfies. You cannot miss this one. Priyanka Chopra Claims Push-Ups Is Her Favourite Exercise And The Reason is Nick Jonas (View Pic).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Post Below:

The actress in her post mentioned that the makeup was courtesy Pati Dubroff and must say it was literally bang-on. Meanwhile, on the work front, the desi girl was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Thye Sky Is Pink and has many projects lined up. No ones like Priyanka Chopra. Stay tuned!

