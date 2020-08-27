Since sex is always messy, cleaning up after can be quite a task. However, that’s no excuse to practice sexual hygiene. Post-sex hygiene is one of the most important factors to keep in mind when having sex. Not just your private parts but your entire body needs to be thoroughly cleaned after sex. That being said, there is no particular sexual hygiene routine that one needs to follow after intercourse. It completely depends on how you do it. Here’s taking a look at why sexual hygiene is important and what are some common and easy practices to clean up after sex.

Why is Sexual Hygiene Important?

The most common and expected answer to this question is avoiding STDs. Sexually Transmitted diseases of STDs can be contracted if the bacteria stay in your private parts for too long. Hence, it is always advisable to clean up after intercourse. Another reason is that sex, like we mentioned earlier, is messy. Things can get really dirty down there, quite literally! Wouldn’t you want to have a goodnight sleep without having to worry about the stickiness?

How to Clean Up After Sex?

Taking a shower is always considered as the best option as far as maintaining sexual hygiene is concerned. However, given that it is natural for anyone to feel exhausted when in the post-sex state, here’s an alternative that men and women can opt for.

Vagina

As far as the vagina goes, peeing is one of the easiest and sought-after solutions. Studies have proven that peeing after sex cleans the vagina internally as it rids itself of the bacteria. This, thereby reduces the chances of contracting STDs or any other Urinal Tract infection (UTI).

Penis

As for the penis, it is always suggested to have a sex towel beside you to clean up after sex. Once you’re done with the intercourse, you might just want to lie down for a bit before you take a shower. A sex towel comes in handy during such times. You can use it to clean your private parts and lay in bed for quite some time before you get up to take a bath.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).