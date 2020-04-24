Steamy Shower Sex Positions for Lockdown: Make-Out Angles that Will Help You Get Off Unhurt in The Bathroom

The bathtub (Photo courtesy: Conrad Maldives)

Let us face it: shower sex can be extremely satisfying, but unless you have a shower room that is as big as the walk-in closet, the options are limited. We have laid out a few sex positions that can be beneficial for you and your boo for your next shower escapade. These positions will not only up to your shower game but will also not let you slip. Whether you like oral sex, or you are into missionary, this list will cater to all your needs.

If Missionary is Your Go-To Sex Position

If you do not have an oversize shower, it is unlikely that you will get into missionary. However, if you have a tub or a padded bathmat and lying down is not an option, you can try a modified standing-missionary position. Stand facing each another and have your partner bend their leg and place their foot on the side of the tub or stool. You will feel the friction during sex like no other.

If You Love Doggy

If you are getting adventurous with the doggy style in the bathroom, do not hold onto the towel bar or faucets. The weight of your body can break these fixtures right out of the wall. The side of the tub or the wall can be an excellent place for support while performing doggy. Ready for Hot and Steamy Shower Sex? Secret Tips to Incredible Sex in the Bathroom while You are Quarantining at Home!

If You have a Fetish for Cowgirl

Sitting cowgirl can make for excellent penetration and breast stimulation. It can also reduce the risk of slipping in the shower. You can either sit facing each other or meet your back towards your partner's chest and get rolling. Shower Sex to Sexting, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Never Shies Away From Giving Juicy Deets of Her Sex Life.

If Oral Sex Is Your Thing

When one of you are standing, your partner can be on their knees or sitting on a stool in the shower. Being face-to-face with your partner for oral or manual play can be super-fun. No Shower, Only Sex! Bengaluru Woman Approaches Police After Husband Has Refused to Bath During The Lockdown and Forces to Have Intercourse.

Tip: You can use a little shower tool to sit or prop up a leg. It can not only prevent you from falling, but it can also make your shower sex adventure a lot easier. If you still feel you are losing balance during the act, you can hold on to the safety handles into the wall.