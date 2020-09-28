Amid the coronavirus pandemic when experts are suggesting 6 ft distance from other people all the time, sex is off the table for many. But what happens to your body if you do not have sex very often? Abstinence for sex may have various impacts on your body but none of them will impact your core health majorly. Abstinence from sex may not necessarily mean that you must shun orgasms. You can always masturbate, but does it impact your body in the same way? Well, no sex is said to majorly have psychological impacts, depending on the reason you are choosing to/not being able to have sex.

It depends on the reason behind the abstinence of sex. If you do not want to have sex and only want to masturbate, it may not have any effect on your body. If you do not have a partner while you want to have sex but can't, you may have to deal with some psychological distress. Well, let us find out. What happens to your body if you do not have sex for a very long time? Here are the following ways your body may be impacted:

If you have suddenly lost interest in having sex and are suffering from a low sex drive, there could be various health-related reasons for that. You might want to see a doctor.

It is said that regular sex can help boost your immune system so there are chances that you might be affected by a weaker immune system. However, if you masturbate that might help.

You may feel emotionally distant with your partner. Regular sex helps strengthen your relationship.

No sex may impact your relationships with your SOS and it may make you unhappy.

Sexual abstinence may impact your performance.

While not having sex may not have any major physiological impacts on your body, but it is a healthy practice to perform Kegel exercises, have regular medical, gynaecological, urological appointments, choose the right breathable undergarments, maintain good hygiene and last but not the least-MASTURBATE!

