Byline: Felysha Walker

Roobet, one of the world’s leading crypto casinos, is offering indie gambling game builders the opportunity to make their side hustle a viable business.

Roobet Labs, the company’s new community-based program, gives developers and studios the resources, reach, and royalties to shape the next generation of online gambling. Using Roobet’s infrastructure, creators can launch and monetize game ideas, unlocking a new economy in the crypto gambling space.

The Rise of the Independent Gambling Game Economy

Indie gambling game development has a fast track to the mainstream by creating and launching games into an already-popular crypto casino ecosystem. Developers can introduce their ideas to a global player base in a matter of weeks with Roobet Labs.

Through Roobet Labs' income opportunity, developers can earn from crypto casino games without needing a publishing deal or upfront capital. This initiative shifts the scene from centralized control to creator-owned game assets.

From Side Projects to Sustainable Revenue

Builders get paid when their game is played, and Roobet Labs helps developers monetize gambling game ideas through promotion, worldwide exposure, and player volume. By Roobet Labs assisting with the logistics, crypto casino developer earnings become a sustainable revenue option for game creators. At the very least, developers can bring their ideas in front of players and turn their side project into passive income from casino games.

Infrastructure That Levels the Playing Field

Roobet Labs provides a crypto gambling infrastructure for solo developers, small teams, and established studios excited to bring their ideas forward. With a launch-ready casino backend, builders can stay focused on their passion while Roobet Labs handles the technical support. By sharing its infrastructure of casino game creator tools, Roobet Labs is knocking down barriers for many indie developers, so they can share their creations with the world.

Micro Studios, Macro Reach

The online gambling world is massive, and Roobet is sharing its access to millions of users and crypto casino players. Their resources make it possible for games to go live with global casino audience access in a few weeks rather than months, a privilege usually reserved for big-name publishers. Now it’s anyone’s turn to reach crypto gamblers. Roobet Labs was created to support small-team game launches, so the global gambling community can enjoy the best games yet to be played.

Built for the New Digital Hustler

Shopify empowered indie eCommerce, and Substack made a space for indie writers. Similarly, Roobet Labs is a crypto game creator platform for indie game builders. It supports the creators, so they can focus on gameplay while Roobet Labs handles the infrastructure. Leaning into the tools of a well-established platform, developers can build gambling games without a publisher. While Roobet Labs worries about the blockchain, indie creators can earn from casino game building.

Transparent, Trustless, and Ownership-Friendly

Roobet Labs is the first platform turning crypto gambling development into a creator-friendly business model. With transparent crypto gambling revenue, provably fair mechanics, and Web3 casino earnings, they’re leading with respect for game ownership, offering a trustless model for creators to track usage, performance, and revenue.

The invite is open for crypto casino game developers to be the first wave in an empowering new economy of build-and-own casino games. Roobet Labs is ready to help developers create, launch, and monetize their game ideas, joining the crypto casino ecosystem.

