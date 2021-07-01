Samphion is India's first health and lifestyle dating app.

Udit Shah, The Founder of Samphion has earlier worked as Consultant as well as Assistant Manager in Sales & Marketing Domain at Maruti Suzuki India limited. He explains, "We want to give you a reason to meet and a purpose to spend time together, because when you share common interests with other people, you trade experiences, information, and you have the opportunity to learn new things through discussing and sharing your bond." On the other hand, we have Asha Ponnachan, a Samphion brand expert and mentor. She is an anti-human trafficking activist and has 18 years' experience in Marketing&Business Development on 3 continents.

This app is a gold ticket for you, if you value meeting someone who is on the same page as you and has similar health and lifestyle practises! Samphion’s approach of connecting members with like-minded people focuses on bringing individuals together who have similar health and lifestyle practises, not only on appears to look. Users can look at profiles in 16 different areas of health and lifestyles with just two clicks. For instance, Meditation, Green Living, Conscious Diet, Walking, Exercise, Fitness, Skincare, Yoga Sana, 5 A.M.

Club, Mindfulness, Swimming, Dancing, Zumba, Hiking, Music, Fashion etc.

By curating their health and lifestyle profile, users can express themselves. For example, a user can post images and describe his or her interest in a variety of areas, such as yoga, meditation or maybe music and so on. When both users are interested in each other, they are matched and can begin texting. When one user sends a like and the other sends a super like, the two users find their samphie (their match) and can begin interacting.

For instance, if you like tennis or jogging, you will still be paired with someone who appreciates yoga or planks. What you will have in common is a desire to be healthy, rather than a certain style of exercise. Similarly, if you enjoy music, you may be paired with someone who enjoys fashion, dancing, or other similar activities, depending on your preferences. Compatibility isn't a science, but the closer two people's living patterns are, the more quickly and strongly they bond.

Samphion prioritises the safety and security of their audience, So that you may put your faith in them and concentrate on making genuine connections.

Their services are developed with your privacy in mind. Such as, Samphion will not enable screenshots to be captured on their app.

Samphion is the first and only platform in the world that rewards users for adhering to safety guidelines.

Yes, you read that correctly. For example, when a user reports an abusive, unlawful, or false profile, their claim is validated, and if it is determined to be genuine, the user is rewarded with badges, which help to increase the prominence of the user's profile. It's a method to reward good actors on their platform for assisting them in reporting bad actors.

The tags "verified" and "Samphionister" are used by Samphion to verify profiles. Additionally, users that register with their phone numbers are more likely to be verified.

Anyone who is passionate about living a healthy lifestyle and wants to meet like-minded people for dating should download Samphion right away. Samphion has people from India's best colleges who work best - in class to make this app a huge success - from graphic designers to social media administrators to performance markets specialists.

The chances of meeting the right people are much higher than if you leave it to chance. There is a higher chance to find a compatible date if the group is more curated, and for you, Samphion will take care of it.

Download Samphion Now! and the iOS users, nothing to worry about, we will be accessible to you soon. Till then stay tuned.