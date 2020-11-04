Have you envisioned yourself going au naturel around the pristine beach waters? While the concept of nude beaches is common abroad more so in the European countries, it would be discomforting to think of it in India, given the perception of nudism. But there are some secret beaches in the country, where nudist people are seen enjoying in their very natural element. If you have no inhibitions about shedding clothes and want to give this a try, we bring you a list of hidden and secret nudist or rather the secluded beach spots in India. But then the question is, whether naturism is allowed in India? 'Blue Flag' Certification Accorded to 8 Beaches of India; Check Names And Know More About The Coveted Eco-Label.

Om Beach, Karnataka

Located in the charming Gokarna region of Karnataka, Om beach is a wonderful spot which gets its name from being shaped like the symbol of Om. A secluded spot from other beaches, people are often seen here enjoying their sunbath.

Agatti Island, Lakshadweep

Agatti Island in Lakshadweep is one of the surreal places in the country which boasts of pristine beauty and crystal clear blue waters. The rich lagoon is often a place looked up by nudist enthusiasts.

Ozran Beach, Goa

You probably have not even heard the name of this beach in Goa. Because it is secluded away from the touristy hotspots of Goa. And Goa is known to be a popular spot among many foreigners, so this not-so-touristy beach can see some people indulging in nudism.

Marari Beach, Kerala

Kerala's backwaters have always attracted tourists, but Marari beach is one of the untouched beaches which showcases the lovely beauty of nature. Such untouched locations where there are no locals or other tourists in sight are flocked by naturists, who love their suntan.

These are some of the secret spots in the country where nudists are often spotted but one needs to remember that public nudity is illegal in India. So you may want to shed your clothes off, but do remember that you can be punished for it.

