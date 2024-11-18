Kashmir is all set to welcome Winter 2024 as the valley receives a fresh spell of snowfall. Gulmarg, a tourist destination in Kashmir popular for skiing, received the snowfall. Several other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including Gurez in Bandipora district, also received snowfall, blanketing the meadows of the destination. Several videos and photos of snowfall in Gulmarg and Gurez in Kashmir have surfaced on social media. Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam Receive First Snowfall of the Season; Rainfall Expected in Srinagar (Watch Video).

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

Snowfall in Gulmarg

Snow Blankets Gulmarg

Gurez Turns White

#WATCH | J&K: Upper reaches of Bandipora, including border areas of Gurez, Tulail & Kanzalwan, covered under a white sheet of snow as snowfall continues in the region. pic.twitter.com/UL23aw4xwX — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

Fresh Snowfall in Gurez

Snowfall in Gurez

