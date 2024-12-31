The countdown to the New Year 2025 has officially begun, with many gearing up for grand celebrations on December 31. This year, New Year’s Eve 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 31. It brings with it a number of unique traditions, vibrant customs, and unforgettable countdowns. One of the most memorable and iconic ways to welcome the new year is by enjoying breathtaking fireworks displays that light up the night sky as the clock strikes midnight. Australian cities are known for their dazzling fireworks shows, making them a must-see spectacle as January 1 arrives. Here’s a look at some of the most popular and iconic displays you do not want to miss this New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Eve Traditions For Good Luck in 2025: From Splashing Plates to Wearing White, Fun NYE Traditions From Around the World to Ring In New Year.

Sydney New Year’s Eve Fireworks

The spectacular fireworks over the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge attract millions of visitors from around the world every year. Celebrations begin at 08:30 PM AEDT, with two dazzling shows—one at 09:00 PM and another at midnight. If you cannot attend in person, watch the live stream below.

Sydney New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream (Watch Video)

Melbourne New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Melbourne offers free celebration zones throughout the city. It provides some of the best spots to watch the stunning fireworks. These zones open on December 31 from 06:00 PM local time onwards.

Canberra New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Lake Burley Griffin will host a free community event featuring dazzling fireworks at 09:00 PM and another set at midnight. Residents of the national capital are invited to join the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Brisbane New Year’s Eve Fireworks

South Bank Parklands will once again host Brisbane’s New Year’s Eve fireworks. There will be two separate fireworks, one of which will take place at 07:45 PM local time and another at midnight.

Perth New Year’s Eve Fireworks

For the first time ever, Perth will host a midnight fireworks display at Royal Hill’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. The first show will take place over the Swan River at 08:30 PM local time, followed by the main display at midnight.

Adelaide New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Adelaide's official New Year's Eve celebrations will take place at Elder Park along the Riverbank. The gates will open at 05:30 PM for an evening filled with fun and spectacular fireworks.

But that’s not all! Stunning fireworks will also light up the night sky on the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Darwin, Hobart, and many other cities. Many locations are offering two fireworks displays, one at a family-friendly time and another at midnight, to ring in the new year.

