Travel Tip of the Week: 5 Places to Visit in India to Get Away From Colourful Chaos of Holi 2020

The month of March begins the festive spirit in India with one of the most awaited festivals, Holi. The festival of colours as it is rightly called, Holi sees enthusiastic celebrations of getting messy and playful with colour and water. And most people are so enthused about these chaotic celebrations, it is okay if you just want to get some place away. The traditions and rituals associated with Holi differ in different states but there are some scenic spots you can get away, to escape the madness of Holi. This year Holi 2020 will be marked on March 9 and March 10. If you are lucky enough to have both the days off, then Holi 2020 is a great weekend to take a quick trip too. So to make your planning easier, we give you a list of few popular tourist places in India where you can head to and stay away from the Holi celebrations. Things to Keep in Mind If You Are Traveling to Celebrate Holi.

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Coonoor is the second largest hill station on the Niligiris mountain range and a perfect place if you are looking for a quaint and peaceful getaway. You can enjoy a beautiful panoramic view of lush greenery and mountain ranges here. You can visit Ooty which is nearby and immerse in the beauty of this queen of hill stations.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Mawylnnong in Meghalaya holds the tag for the cleanest village in Asia, so one thing for sure, you'd clearly be way from the mess of Holi. One of the nature's most wonderful creation, the living root bridges are in this village. With beautiful waterfalls and scenic landscapes, this village will also leave you a lot to explore about the local tribal culture.

Jim Corbett National Park, Nainital

If you are more of the wildlife person, then visit the Jim Corbett National Park in Nainital. With safari tours through this dense forest cover, you can experience the sighting of wild animals. Corbett is known for its Tiger Project, where if you are lucky, you can spot the wild cat. But let us tell you, the summer temperatures are quiet high so be prepared to face some heat.

Havelock Islands, Andaman

If you are more of a beach person then head to Havelock Islands. You may not like the colours, but you can enjoy the waters. There's a scope of enjoying water sports including scuba diving and snorkeling. Catch some beautiful sunsets by the beach and enjoy the nature's canvas painting with its natural colours. It will be a colourful holiday, but not the messy ones. Travel Tip of The Week: Plan a Stress-free Vacation by Keeping These Basic Things in Mind.

Auli, Uttarakhand

If you love snow-capped mountains and stunning valley views, Auli in Uttarakhand is the best place to be. There's nothing special about Holi here but with the winters so severe this time, a lot of region is still covered in a thick blanket of snow. If you are lucky and the snow cover still lasts, then you can enjoy skiing in Auli. Although we are not sure, if you will feel like coming back in just two days after immersing in stunning views here.

Holi is more popularly celebrated in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where it goes on from more than a week. The celebrations around Holi are comparatively negligible in Southern India. You could also go on a trek in the North Himalayan ranges. So as Holi is just about 10 dats away, we urge you to start planning and make your bookings for the Holi 2020 getaway. We hope you have a wonderful Holi celebration without any colours and mess around you.