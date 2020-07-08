Many people find cellulite unattractive. The marks that give your skin an orange peel-like look is often not liked by many, especially butt cellulite that acts as a hindrance if you like to wear skimpy summerwear. While this bodily phenomenon is absolutely normal, for people who want to get rid of it now have a new FDA-approved invasive technology that can provide you with smoother skin. There are many topical creams available that claim to help you get rid of cellulite but there is only so much they can do. But this new technology claims to have positive effects on cellulite removal to give you smoother, cellulite-free skin.

The new technology is said to reach out invasively and break up the cellulite-causing bands for smoother skin. Endo Aesthetics has received FDA approval for Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes). This will be the first and only injectable treatment and it will help treat "moderate-to-severe butt cellulite women. According to the brand, Qwo is said to release the "fibrous septae enzymatically by specifically targeting Types 1 and 3 collagen". This causes the skin to smoothen reducing the appearance of cellulite. The treatment is said to provide you with smooth skin, majorly targetting the cellulite marks. The product comes with a word of caution that like with any injectable, there may be some bruising and pain at the injection site.

Dr Matthew Davis, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Endo said to New Beauty that “Endo recognized a significant unmet need for an effective injectable treatment for cellulite, which led us to conduct the largest clinical trials in the history of cellulite investigation in the United States."

He further said, “Supported by rigorous research, testing and development processes, we are proud to have received FDA approval of the first injectable treatment for cellulite in the buttocks, and we look forward to delivering Qwo to the aesthetics community and their adult female patients.”

