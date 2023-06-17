We all love the weekends, but few of us get to spend it right and enjoy it to the fullest. While some people prefer partying with their friends, others often end up lazing around in bed on both days. But whether you love being at home or love going out, we bring you some activities that you can indulge in. Spending some time by yourself can refresh you and motivate you for the week to come. Here are some activities one can do on a weekend. #WeekendMasti Begins! Weekends Are Here and So Are the Memes! Share These Relatable Jokes and Memes To Define Your Weekend Mood.

1. Take an Art Masterclass

Fluid art, macramé, crochet, bottle painting or pottery. We often love seeing these creations and hope you can do it too. There are several masterclasses and small courses that are available over the weekend to teach you these techniques. Once you learn the basics, you can indulge in spending more time over the next few weekends mastering it.

Art Class | Representational Image (Photo credits: Pexels)

2. Cleaning Therapy

If you have been putting off your clothes from chair to bed for a long time, it is time to put them all in order. Cleaning does seem boring for many, but once you actually do it, it can be therapeutic. Tune in to your favourite playlist and get all your things in order.

Wardrobe Cleaning | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

3. Go on Nature Walks

Living in a concrete jungle, we often miss out on the little joys that nature offers. Head over to the nearby garden or parks on an early morning and enjoy the birdsong, the fresh breeze and the general calm that nature offers. It will rejuvenate you for the week ahead.

Nature Walk | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

4. Try Gardening

Most people love flowers but don’t realise the effort and tend to make them bloom. Over the weekend, spend some time planting new trees in your home garden. There are enough videos on the internet that will give you some tips and tricks. There is a different kind of joy when you see the plant you tended gives you beautiful blooms.

Gardening | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixnio)

There are so many things you can do on a weekend instead of just lazing in and then wondering how you wasted another two days. This forthcoming weekend, explore what interests you and add some qualitative time to your routine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).