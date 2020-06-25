World Vitiligo Day is observed on June 25 aimed to build global awareness about vitiligo. The first World Vitiligo Day was held in 2011 and has since become an annual, global event. Vitiligo is a skin disease in which pale white patches forms on the skin; it is caused due to lack of melanin, a pigment in the skin. World Vitiligo Day is observed to raise awareness about the condition. As we observe World Vitiligo Day 2020, we bring to you a list of celebrities you have the condition but did not let it stop them from pursuing their dreams. Winnie Harlow is a Canadian supermodel who has walked on international ramps and graced an array of popular fashion magazines showing off her white patches. She never considered the skin condition as an obstacle to becoming a model where often appearance matters. World Vitiligo Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Know About This Day Observed to Raise Awareness About The Skin Condition.

The theme of World Vitiligo Day 2020 is ‘The Quality of Life of a Vitiligo Patient’, in which the campaign will focus on the mental and medical journey of vitiligo. The colour of your skin does not decide your success and the celebrities listed below are proof of it. Irish television presenter Graham Norton, American ballet dancer Michaela DePrince, Chinese film director Feng Xiaogang are some among the list of people with vitiligo who have not let their condition decided the fate. How Vitiligo Affects Mental Health?

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Growing up with vitiligo, Winnie Harlow was bullied and never imagined she would be able to become a model and even tried to commit suicide. But destiny had the best in store for her. She was discovered on Instagram by model and actor Tyra Banks and appeared on America’s Next Top Model, after which her career soared. In 2011, Winnie first spoke about her skin condition publicly in a YouTube video titled 'Vitiligo: A Skin Condition not a Life Changer'. She is an inspiration to those with vitiligo to follow their dreams.

Graham Norton

Graham Norton (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Graham Norton is a popular television personality who is known for his The Graham Norton Show. He started as a comedian and have also worked in radio and movies. It is said that he has white patches in his hair and other body parts. He often puts on thick makeup during his show.

Michaela DePrince

Michaela DePrince (Photo Credits: Michaela DePrince Instagram)

American ballet dancer Michaela DePrince has been through terrible circumstances to reach where she is today. Her father was killed by rebels in war-torn Sierra Leone and mother died of fever and starvation. She hated her skin condition earlier but now she has accepted it as a part of her.

Steve Martin

Steve Martin (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Steve Martin is an American actor, comedian, musician and filmmaker. He has battled vitiligo for a long time however, he did not let the condition take the better of him. Martin is now working on his interests in writing and performing music.

Feng Xiaogang

Feng Xiaogang (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Chinese film director Feng Xiaogang does not hide his white patches in public. Xiaogang who is also a producer and actor has consistently done well at the box office. He is said to have not never sought treatment for it.

World Vitiligo Day is celebrated on June 25 every year to remember Michael Jackson, who suffered from Vitiligo in the early 1980s. June 25 marks the death anniversary of the musician. As the white patches were sensitive to sunlight, he used makeup that made his skin look fair. However, the skin whitening creams resulted in uneven blotches of colour. He was heavily criticised for trying to lighten his dark skin tone. While Jackson said he had not purposely bleached his skin, he was often criticised for it. Meanwhile, let's take this day to be inspired by celebrities who have accepted their skin condition and motivate those with it to pursue their dreams.

