Vitiligo is a long-term skin condition that occurs in 1-2% of the population worldwide. The people living with this condition are often subjected to unwarranted hate and discrimination, which needs to be addressed and stopped. In efforts to normalize the presence of this skin condition, which is completely non-contagious, World Vitiligo Day is celebrated every year on June 25. This is a crucial celebration that helps increase awareness of the presence of Vitiligo and curb the continued discrimination against those living with this condition. With World Vitiligo Day 2020 celebrations, here is everything you need to know about Vitiligo, the history of World Vitiligo Day, and why it is a significant observance. How Vitiligo Affects Mental Health?

When is World Vitiligo Day?

As mentioned above, World Vitiligo Day is celebrated on June 25 every year. This date was chosen as a way to memorialize Michael Jackson, who suffered from Vitiligo from the early 1980s. June 25 marks the death anniversary of the celebrated musician.

History of World Vitiligo Day

The first World Vitiligo Day celebration was held in 2011. The idea of World Vitiligo Day celebration was first nursed by the founder of the Vitiligo Friends network, Steve Hargadon, and developed further by Ogo Maduewesi, a Nigerian vitiligo patient who is the founder and Executive Director of the Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation (VITSAF). The observance has been crucial in fuelling more research into this condition, the creation of treatments that can help curb the sufferings of those battling this illness.

How is World Vitiligo Day Celebrated?

The celebration of World Vitiligo Day is usually filled with events by organizations and activists that help spread awareness about the skin condition, how to treat it, and help people understand how they can live with Vitiligo. The celebration of this day is bound to take a digital front this year, as the world continues to battle the rising cases of COVID-19. With various online initiatives to make information on Vitiligo more easily accessible to all and also pushing researchers to develop better ways of treating this condition.

We hope that this World Vitiligo Day, you help raise awareness about this condition and stop people from using this skin condition as a reason for discriminating or hurting those already living with Vitiligo. Happy World Vitiligo Day 2020!

