Yekaterina Yegina of Russia Wins Mrs Grandma Europe Title; 50-Year-Old's Age-Defying Hot and Glamorous Photos Go Viral

Yekaterina Yegina (Photo Credits: Yekaterina Yegina Instagram)

You may mistake Yekaterina Yegina for a girl in her early 20s but she recently won the Mrs Grandma Europe title. Yes, don't go by Yekaterina's looks because she looks nothing beyond 25, but in reality, she is 50. She won Mrs Grandma Europe title at an international beauty pageant held in Sofia, Bulgaria earlier in January. Her Instagram is flooded with hot pictures in glamorous outfits. Looking at Yekaterina's pictures, age is just a number and has done no harm to her body at all. Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turned Lingerie Model Helena Schargel, Wants to Encourage More Older Women Into Sexy Fashion (Check Pics)

According to Mrs Grandmama Universe's rules, the contestant has to be above 40 years of age. To win the title, Yekaterina competed with 30 others from South Korea, Singapore, Ukraine, Estonia, India and many others. According to reports in Russia Beyond, it was Yekaterina's jazz song performance in her national dress costume that impressed the judges. She manages a healthy food delivery system. Yekaterina who lives in Ryazan about 200 km south of Moscow is a mother of two children and has one grandchild. Yekaterina likes travelling and shares quite a lot of pictures of different beaches. She spends her free time in the gym or rides her bike. Grandma and Granddaughter’s Fashion Faceoff Is Taking Instagram by Storm! Who Did It Better? (Watch Video).

Check Out Yekaterina Yegina's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Егина Екатерина (@_egina_ed) on Aug 30, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

50 Who?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Егина Екатерина (@_egina_ed) on Jul 30, 2019 at 11:24pm PDT

Internet Users Can't Believe She is 50:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Егина Екатерина (@_egina_ed) on Jul 23, 2019 at 1:53pm PDT

She Looks So Young!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Егина Екатерина (@_egina_ed) on May 27, 2019 at 1:44pm PDT

She is a Grandmother!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Егина Екатерина (@_egina_ed) on Dec 8, 2018 at 3:53am PST

How Does She Do it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Егина Екатерина (@_egina_ed) on Sep 25, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

Yekaterina is not the only woman who has not let age affect her body. Aarti Chatlani, a 62-year-old from Bengaluru won Grandma Earth at the Grandma Universe pageant in Bulgaria last week. She represented India on the international podium and earned praises from judges. American supermodel Carmen Dell'Orefice is another woman who proved age is just a number. Known as the 'World's Oldest Working Model', she had first appeared on the cover of Vogue at 15 and continues to walk the ramp at 70.