People across the globe are in a festive mood with the upcoming holidays and, of course, gearing up to welcome the New Year after bidding goodbye to 2024. Amidst the celebrations, the New Year calendar and memes around it are going viral online. But why? Because just like the dreaded year 2020, 2025 also begins with January 1 on a Wednesday, with January 2 falling on Thursday and January 3 falling on Friday, which makes it a ‘WTF’ moment! As we all know, 2020 was anything but great! The world literally came to a standstill with the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a global economic crisis, food shortages, and several other issues. Just a Chill Girl Meme Trend Go Viral Online: Women’s Take on the ‘Chill Guy’ Funny Memes Rule the Internet With Hilarious Instagram Reels, Images and Posts That Are Relatable AF!

With 2025 also starting with a ‘WTF’ week, should we be worried about history repeating or something similar happening? As we gear up for the upcoming year, the 2025 New Year calendar along with ‘2025 starts with WTF’ funny memes and hilarious jokes have taken over the internet as netizens dread the possible indication. View the viral ‘WTF’ memes below. Queen Never Cry Meme Templates and Video: Internet Is Obsessed With ‘Queen Don’t Cry’ Funny Memes and Jokes Featuring a Newborn Baby and Mother.

2025 Starts With WTF

2025 will start with a 'WTF,' just like 2020 — the year the COVID-19 pandemic and other major global events unfolded pic.twitter.com/jf8Pq6WDCh — Complex (@Complex) December 2, 2024

2025 Will Begin With WTF!

2025 will start with WTF 😭 pic.twitter.com/J6eV4edkao — Avery is 𝒢𝓁𝒾𝒹𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓉𝑜 𝓌𝒾𝓃𝓉𝑒𝓇 ❄️☃️🎄🎅 (@Averyhosbach) November 30, 2024

WTF!!

2025 begins with WTF 😬 pic.twitter.com/nXNsewePvQ — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) November 30, 2024

Is This a Sign?

2025 is going to start with WTF. What is this sign 🙂 pic.twitter.com/S6WmJ7ak71 — Disha 😒 (@dishi2456) December 2, 2024

Should We Be Worried?

January 2025= WTF Should we be worried?! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hJILJjslMi — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) December 3, 2024

No Seriously, WTF?!!

Should we be worried if 2025 starts with "wtf"? pic.twitter.com/ReKXl9zMOO — Jasurbek Sharofiddinov (@jasur__sh) December 2, 2024

When You Realise It!

When you realise 2025 is going to start with WTF !! pic.twitter.com/P86m7ThTEW — Jain thomas (@JainSthomas) December 2, 2024

We’re Doomed…

2025 starts with WTF We're doomed... pic.twitter.com/Z8vjEB3w9Q — Habibi (@Habibanero) December 2, 2024

Uh-Oh!!

The year 2025 begins with WTF 🥲 pic.twitter.com/WfeZWLT0U2 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 2, 2024

Let's Prepare for the Worst??

This is 2025 Starting with "WTF" Get ready 😄😜🤣 pic.twitter.com/KSpriNrD6a — ‏Señorita 🌚 (@New_here_ok) December 2, 2024

Are we doomed? Should we be worried? We may continue to battle these questions until the upcoming year. But as we battle them, let’s enjoy these hilarious memes and share some laughter as we enter the New Year 2025.

